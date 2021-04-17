OPPO has paid the composer of the Gladiator and The Lion King soundtrack to make a ringtone

A tall composer for one of the best terminals on the market.

The growth of OPPO is being one of the most outstanding in recent months and is that currently the company that is experiencing the greatest growth.

Their devices are not only really interesting but it shows that they are investing in advertising, especially in western countries. For example, in Spain, its sales multiplied by 10 last year 2020.

Such growth is noticeable at the marketing level and is that the Chinese firm even has hired one of the world’s most famous music composers to make a ringtone for you. Masterly.

OPPO hires Hans Zimmer, composer of Gladiator, to make a ringtone

Hans Zimmer is one of the most important music composers in the world. In his curriculum, soundtracks of such important films as Gladiator, The Lion King, Blade Runner 2049 and even Origin stand out. In other words, your fees cannot be paid by just anyone.

Basically what OPPO has done, as we read on XDA, is to hire an out of the ordinary like Hans Zimmer to create a ringtone for your new Find X3 Pro, a high-end terminal that currently occupies the number five position of the most powerful smartphones on the market.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is a smartphone with a 6.7-inch WQHD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888 processor, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, Android 11 and a 4,500 mAh battery.

Our first impressions could not have been better and is that the terminal is not only beautiful on the outside, if not also quite powerful inside. As if that were not enough, if we get hold of him, we will not only have one of the best smartphones on the market, but we will also be able to enjoy one of the best composers in the world. Not a bad plan.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all