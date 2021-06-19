Oppo Find X3 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus 7 Pro and 14 phones ahead of Prime Day

Do not miss these opportunities.

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find offers like these is something for the best hunters. Here the best mobile phones are summarized, as the historical opportunity with one of the mid-range that is giving war as the Oppo Find X3 Lite, or the spectacular mobile that could be the best-selling of 2021, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite to give away, or you are drawn to the nostalgia of the high-end 2019 with the OnePlus 7 Pro, which have dropped in price today, and which represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be obtained for less than what they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options to prices thrown. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something to renew a smartphoneThese are the ones that have lowered their price the most today.

Discounted mobiles and shipping to Spain

Oppo Find X3 Lite– Beautiful on the outside, powerful on the inside and stable in every way. So is this Oppo smartphone. It is a mobile that mounts a panel AMOLED 6.43 ″ with resolution Full HD +, with 90Hz refresh rate, processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 4,300 mAh battery, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 64 megapixel quad rear camera, NFC and 5G mobile technology. Buy for 332 euros 469 euros.Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: this smartphone is being the sensation of 2021 by Xiaomi. The mid-range has a new best seller from the same firm as always. We are talking about a mobile that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, triple 64 megapixel rear camera signed by Samsung, 6.55 ″ screen Full HD + of type AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate, 4,250 mAh battery, NFC and Android 11 Red Velvet Cake inside. Buy for 263 euros 350 euros.OnePlus 7 Pro 12 + 256GB: this piece of mobile is already 2 years old, but time has not passed for it. It is a high-end smartphone with outstanding screen and cameras and controlled power. Mount a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, along with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal memory, 6.67 ″ screen WQHD + of type Amoled with 90Hz refresh rate, 4,000 mAh battery, 48 megapixel triple rear camera signed by Sony, updated Android 11 and NFC. Buy for 338 euros 599 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G: it is a smartphone that mounts a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 5G mobile technology, Android 11, IPS screen with resolution Full HD + and 6.5 ″ in size, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP triple rear camera, NFC and 3.5mm Jack. Buy for 149 euros 199 euros.LITTLE F3: one of the newest high-end mobiles is discounted by 70 euros at Amazon. It is the almighty POCO F3 that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 6.67 ″ Full HD + screen of type AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,520 mAh battery, NFC, Android 11 upgradeable to version 12, 5G mobile technology and 48 megapixel triple rear camera signed by Sony. Buy for 271 euros 369 with the coupon PXIAOMIJUNIO.realme 8 Pro: one of the best creations of the last years of the Chinese firm. This realme 8 Pro is planted in the mid-premium range with a processor Snapdragon 720G, screen Super AMOLED 6.4 ″ FHD +, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, quad 108 MP rear camera, very durable 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 in its entrails, connectivity NFC and audio Jack. Buy for 203 euros 299 euros.LITTLE M3 Pro 5G: One of the best options in the mid-range right now is this POCO smartphone. It is a mobile with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, along with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, NFC, 5G mobile technology, screen Full HD + 6.5 ″ with 90Hz refresh rate and 48 megapixel triple rear camera. Buy for 145 euros 179 euros with the limited coupon 20M3PRO.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Samsung’s high-end price falls suddenly. The rumors of the Galaxy S22 provoke it. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Exynos 2100, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Super AMOLED 6.2 ″ Full HD + with refresh rate at 120Hz, 4,000 mAh battery, triple 12 megapixel rear camera signed by Sony, 5G mobile technology, Android 11 and NFC. Buy for 638 euros 809 euros.Samsung Galaxy S10e (256GB): This powerful Samsung smartphone garnered many sales, and today it returns in its American version with a great discount. We are talking about a mobile that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, along with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal memory, 3,100 mAh battery, display Super amoled 5.8 ″ Full HD +, 12 megapixel dual rear camera, 3.5mm Jack connection and NFC. Buy for 263 euros 399 euros.OnePlus Nord N100: the entry range is intended for those who do not want to spend a lot of money. And in it OnePlus has appeared to fight against Xiaomi from you to you. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, HD + display of 6.52 ″, triple rear camera of 13 megapixels and audio connection Jack for headphones. Buy for 89 euros 179 euros. Price available from Monday, June 21.OnePlus 9 Pro: The most beast of OnePlus falls sharply in price from the official 999 euros. This smartphone comes with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 4,500 mAh battery, 5G mobile technology, NFC, Android 116.7 ″ screen WQHD + of type Amoled with 120Hz refresh rate, and 48 megapixel quad rear camera signed by Sony. Buy for 624 euros 909 euros.

realme C11: if you are looking for a very cheap mobile, from a recognized brand and with everything you need for day to day, this is yours. For about 80 euros you have a smartphone with a processor MediaTek Helio G35, 5,000 mAh battery, 6.5 ″ HD + screen, 13 megapixel dual rear camera, Android 10, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory and headphone jack connection. Buy for 78 euros 100 eurosXiaomi Mi 10T: Xiaomi’s marvelous smartphone drops in price dramatically to reach 311 euros (RRP 499 euros). We are talking about a mobile with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 64 megapixel triple camera, 5,000 mAh battery, NFC, Android 11, 5G mobile technology, and 6.67 ″ screen Full HD + with 144Hz refresh rate. Buy for 311 euros 499 euros.POCO X3 Pro: a reduced high-end smartphone, but still one of the best options if you need raw power for less than 200 euros. It is the best you can have for these prices today. It is a mobile that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 5,160 mAh battery, quad 48 megapixel rear camera, NFC, 6.67 ″ IPS screen Full HD + with 120Hz refresh rate, and Android 11 output. Buy for 196 euros 249 euros.Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC: this mobile from Xiaomi it is delighting half the world with its quality. We are talking about an entry-level smartphone that mounts a processor MediaTek Helio G35, with 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory, NFC, 13 megapixel dual rear camera, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge, HD + display 6.53 ″ and Headphone Jack. Buy for 77 euros 149 euros.OnePlus 8 Pro: the best smartphone of 2020 collapses. Now a mobile with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 4,510 mAh battery, display AMOLED 6.78 ″ QWHD + with 120Hz refresh rate, quad 48 megapixel rear camera, connectivity NFC and 5G mobile technology. Buy for 426 euros 699 euros with the coupon 43 SUMMERALI.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G: Xiaomi’s best seller lowers its price again to become a very attractive one. It is a mid-range mobile with 5G mobile technology, which mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, quad 64 megapixel rear camera, 4,820 mAh battery, display Full HD + 6.67 ″ with 120Hz refresh rate, NFC and headphone jack. Buy for 249 euros 279 euros.

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

