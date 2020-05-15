OPPO It has long been available in the installment mobile catalogs of the main Spanish operators but Movistar It remains one of the main drivers of the brand, being the first to bet on the brand and for including more models than those available from Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo.

In the latest batch of news, Movistar has included three new OPPO Find X2, the Pro, the Neo and the Lite, all with 5G, and available financed with Movistar fees and with gift headphones in all cases.

OPPO Find X2 Pro with Bang & Olufsen headphones as a gift

Starting with the most complete of all, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is a high-end with Snapdragon 865 processor and connectivity 5G, Android 10.0, 6.7 inch screen QHD + resolution (513 dpi and 120 Hz refresh rate), 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage internal non-expandable, fingerprint sensor under the screen, 4,260 mAh battery with 65W fast charge, 48 + 13 + 48 megapixel triple main camera (f / 1.7, 17mm, 5x optical zoom, OIS) and a 32 megapixel front camera.

Movistar’s OPPO Find X2 Pro is available at black color and ceramic finish. In addition, with the purchase of the phone they give you a Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H8i headphones valued at 400 euros.

This model has a cost of 1,099 euros with a single payment while in case of opting for the payment in installments associating it to the different rates, the final cost of the phone will be 1,260 euros, due to the commissions that the operator applies.

Then we leave you with all the details of what you will end up paying really taking into account VAT both in the initial payment and in the monthly payments that include the installment payment of the terminal and the fee quota for 24 installments although Movistar also allows you to pay it in 36 installments of 37 euros per month.

OPPO Find X2 Neo with OPPO Enco Free headphones as a gift

Slimming the processor down to a Snapdragon 765G, also with connectivity 5G, the OPPO Find X2 Neo is an Android 10.0 with a 6.5-inch screen of FHD + resolution (405 dpi and 90 Hz refresh rate), 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB non-expandable storage, fingerprint sensor under the screen, without headphone jack, 4,025 mAh battery with 30W fast charge, 48 + 13 + 8 + 2 megapixel main camera (f / 1.7, 2x zoom, 13mm, OIS) with dual flash and a camera for 44 megapixel selfies f / 2.0.

The OPPO Find X2 Neo by Movistar is available in black and includes the OPPO Enco Free headphones valued at 100 euros. Its price is 619 euros with a single payment, while financed they have a cost of 706 euros to pay in 24 installments of 29.40 euros or 36 installments and 20.83 euros. The final price together with the different rates is as follows:

OPPO Find X2 Lite with free OPPO Enco Free headphones

With the same Snapdragon 765G processor and connectivity 5G, the OPPO Find X2 Lite is an Android 10.0 with a 6.4-inch screen of FHD + resolution (408 dpi), 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB non-expandable storage, fingerprint sensor under the screen, with headphone jack, 4,025 mAh battery with 30W fast charge48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel (f / 1.7, 13mm) main camera with dual flash and a camera for 32 megapixel selfies f / 2.0.

The OPPO Find X2 Lite from Movistar is also available in black and includes the OPPO Enco Free headphones valued at 100 euros as a gift. Its price is 499 euros with a single payment, while by financing it the cost increases to 569 euros to be paid in 24 installments of 23.70 euros or 30 installments and 19.55 euros

More information | Movistar.