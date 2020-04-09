In short, although it may seem that the Chinese manufacturer has given up the space of the most Premium range, this has not been the case in the end. As we already saw in his day, Oppo fights above and wants to be one of the greats globally. And in fact, to be aggressive in price, it already has Realme, the sister brand that bets on playing the key that Xiaomi knows how to sound the best: renew a lot, manufacture cheaply and sell almost exclusively online –and on balance–.

Oppo does not go so much for that excellent value for money, but for decidedly higher standards. Unlike Huawei, which built its empire already landed in the west, Oppo aims to open up to consumers with higher starting expectations. The three main starting ranges of this brand are the following:

Oppo a, between 199 and 329 euros.

Oppo Reno, between 369 and 799 euros.

Oppo Find X, from 999 euros.

And remember that both the Find X and the Find X2 have an exclusive edition for motor lovers by Lamborghini, which reach 1,699 euros.

Oppo Find X2 Pro, technical specifications and differences

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 Pro

screen

6.4 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p), 60Hz

6.7 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

6.7 “, OLED, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

Size

74 x 157 mm

74 x 165 mm

74 x 165 mm

Thickness

9.6 mm

8.0 mm

8.8 mm

Weight

186 grams

196 grams

200, 207 grams

Processor

Snapdragon 845, 10nm

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

RAM

8GB LPDDR4

12GB LPDDR5

12GB LPDDR5

Memory

256, 512 GB UFS 2.1

256GB UFS 3.0

512 GB UFS 3.0

Main camera

16 MP f / 2.0 and depth 20 MP

48 MP f / 1.7, wide 12 MP f / 2.2 and 3x 13 MP f / 2.2 zoom

48 MP f / 1.7, wide 48 MP f / 2.2 and 5x 13 MP f / 3.0 zoom

Frontal camera

25 MP f / 2.0, motorized

32 MP, perforated

32 MP, perforated

Battery

3,730 mAh, fast charge 50W

4,200 mAh, fast charge 65W

4,260 mAh, fast charge 65W

Resistance

–

IP54

IP68

Biometrics

3D facial detection

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connectivity

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC-free, USB C, jackless, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 8 Oreo

Android 10

Android 10

Launching

September 2018

May 2020

May 2020

Official price

999 euros

999 euros

1,199 euros

Goodbye to a design as unique as it is vulnerable

As it advanced, it is now Oppo’s highest line that is committed to a compact and more robust design. A more than evident loss of a striking and futuristic identity comes from the hand of a variety of advantages that are, moreover, expected and obvious:

Thinner, more spacious and lighter… in power. While the Find X2 Pro is considerably heavier than the predecessor, it would be even heavier if you had to make room for complicated moving parts.

Goodbye to threads and motors. Robustness now comes almost by definition, and there will be no countdown of mechanism activations or dialogues alerting us to wearing down the system.

Element resistance. Fixed designs prevent the entry of particles and moisture, and the Find X2 Pro case comes to an end in style, with IP68 dust and water certification.

The camera is now instantaneous. Or almost. Its opening speed will be limited only by the execution of the software.

Or put simply: the ‘new’ design is better. This last point also applies to unlocking system, this time in a negative way, which will now only be facial when there is sufficient light. And is that the infrared projector is no longer available. For this type of situation, we continue to have the usual fingerprint sensor under the screen, which works as quickly and efficiently as almost anyone.

The Find X2 Pro is now also stronger due to its materials. It comes in two colors, and although we have not been able to test it in its orange version, somewhat thicker and with a high quality “vegan leather” back, the option we have tried has a ceramic body. This is, however, heavier. 207 grams perceived as too many in the hand. Even being more than made to large terminals for many years, the X2 Pro becomes large and exhausting, somewhat slippery and uncomfortable.

This does nothing but be accentuated by the novelties on your screen, which go much further than that of a simple hole. And it is that Oppo repeats with the excessively curved screen on its sides that, although it is attractive from outside, it distorts when you use it and generates a failure rate when writing that makes it alerts those keystrokes near the frames. It is the least curious that Samsung, which already accumulates five generations of experience with this type of design, does nothing but reduce its emphasis. And its most advanced users, celebrate it.

Both terminals standardize the career of high frequencies and resolutions. The Find X2 –both the standard version and the Pro–, release a 6.7-inch Amoled screen in QHD 1440p resolution and up to 120 Hz simultaneously. For reference, the Galaxy S20 achieve these characteristics, but they are not capable of supporting it in combination, still. It is certainly very very well received and adjustable, although it lacks some work in the physics and in the transitions, in which the nearby OnePlus has a doubly sensational front.

Furthermore, these effects do not seem to have a too pernicious impact on autonomy. And this is also pleasantly surprising, since the Find X2 does not have a huge capacity battery, given its size and components, with 4,260 mAh. We met with a base of between 5 and 6 hours of screen that is difficult to crush in a single day. However, it is necessary to aim for a less mixed use than usual, since spending more time at home confined by the coronavirus. The use of the new 5G modem and the higher brightness of the sun could be noticed.

In any case, Oppo repeats with SuperVOOC, now in its second version. This charging system, which has already impacted us with the RX17 Pro and the original Find X with its 50 W charger, is, in essence, the same experience now with 65W. And that is good news. In just about 35 minutes we can fully charge the battery. From zero to one hundred. Or give it a good shot at any time we need it. This even eliminates the need to charge it every night, any time is good.

But what about its performance? Nothing to hide here, the best Qualcomm processor returns to port in 2020, with performance now even better in the section that squeezes it the most: games. The great characteristics that define it:

Snapdragon 865, gives great performance along with 5G modem Snapdragon X55. This includes duplicate performance on artificial intelligence tasks. Ready for the future in networks, 5G NSA and SA, but not so much: forget the mmWave support –which still lacks deployment in Spain–.

12 GB of RAM, from the latest LPDDR5 standard, now up to 30% faster and more efficient. It allows to fix applications, which will keep in this memory continuously.

512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage, although we already have on the radar the new UFS 3.1 with write speeds up to 3 times faster.

In short, three high-level specifications that can touch the excess, but guarantee a future resistance of at least two or three years. Also in the networks section: as the 5G deployment progresses, the Find X2 Pro will gain connectivity capabilities.

In photography, covering what matters

In his camera section, Oppo decides, wisely in my opinion, not to go that far. That will have its effect in containing a model in a price escalation that, on the other hand, is already more than obvious. In this case, we have three large sensors on board. They are as follows:

Camera

Resolution

Sensor

Size

Opening

Stabilization

Wide angle

48 MP

Sony IMX586

1/2 ”

f / 2.2

No

Principal

48 MP

Sony IMX689

1 / 1,4 ”

f / 1.7

Optics

5x telephoto

13 MP

–

–

f / 3.0

Optics

In the fight to be the most interesting of the three, the main one is tied, now in a capsule of no less than 1.4 “diagonal – a size that we see in the latest Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi-, like the 5x optical zoom telephoto. In the background is the wide angle, which receives a more modest sensor that repeats with the one we saw in 2019 flood the main camera in a multitude of mobiles in the mid-range.

The new ones Vitamin sensors in size imply a greater capture of light, higher base and hardware performance. This is evident in the renewed IMX689 with its 48 MP. No excessive resolutions –more considering that the images are around 12 MP thanks to the pixel binning, although with fewer artifacts in their original resolution due to a larger individual pixel–, but a greater tolerance to darkness, which adds up to a vitaminized night mode that will give a great performance.

For the opposite pole of uses we find a telephoto that, although it advertises a zoom of up to 60x, the virtues remain in a much more mundane range. Used at these focal points between 5 and 10 increases, ranging from purely optical to hybrid zoom supplemented with information from the main sensor, the performance is surprisingly solid and nice. As expected, on the other hand, its performance drops abruptly as the light fades.

Not everything is access to the best sensors, and in this a historical example is Sony. Oppo is one of the manufacturers that is best advancing in the development of photographic systems, due to the increasingly important aspect of processing and the software around it. The computer photography it can be seen, especially in night and portrait modes. However, and as almost always, there is still a way to go to tighten all the hardware nuts it implements. Let’s see some examples.

Main camera, auto

The result is often very natural in broad daylight, with a competent dynamic range. Let’s take a trip across the focal range in a couple of lighting situations.

Ultra wide angle

Main camera

5x zoom

10x zoom

30x zoom

Beyond 10x, zoom becomes a simple crop of these images enlarged by software, so there is little point in getting much closer. Let’s see what happens as we lose the light.

Ultra wide angle

Main camera, auto

5x zoom, auto

As we see, the wide angle begins to suffer in detail. Its lack of stabilization and its smaller sensor and technology become progressively more difficult to take advantage of simply by hand. This is where the performance of the main sensor is appreciated. And by surprise, the zoom manages to hold the type relatively. Let’s take another step into the dark:

Ultra wide angle

Main camera, auto

5x zoom, auto

Activating the night mode, the differences are certainly few. And it is that the Oppo Find X2 activates a night mode automatically, although it does perceive a greater general lighting when we force it manually. When capturing, it also takes longer.

Main camera, night mode

As we can see, the depth of field effect for close scenes is of high quality. Large optics pay here for results.

Remember that you can always access the images in their original resolution by clicking on them, or in this album, which also contains a few more.

The frontal camera It is not one of the largest we have seen, but its results are quite correct. 32 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture will be enough to take photos in most environments.

Other relevant details

Limited physical ports. The Find X2 series does not have a headphone jack connector, which is normal in these ranges. Neither with a microSD slot, nor with a slot for a second SIM.

Sound and vibration, just ok. The devil is in the details, and in a terminal of 1,199 euros it hurts to be startled by a very sudden vibration motor. The sound walks the same path: forceful in volume, not so much in spectral range.

A literally lame mobile. The camera module is large and prominent. Its bulge will make it limp on the table and not very pleasant to use without holding it. In my case, this is totally justified by cameras of a larger size and capacity.

Latest in software. Oppo incorporates Android 10 with its layer in the latest version, Color OS 7.1. It is to be expected, although an almost infinite number of options are appreciated to adjust almost everything to taste, from the icons to the resolution, frequency and calibration of the screen.

No wireless charging. If you want to keep the Find X2 Pro charged, it’s time to plug in its cable. No wireless charging, which would add a little more thickness and weight to the device. Nothing excessively serious for me, but this will depend on the uses and many will strongly miss it.