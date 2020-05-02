Oppo It is a company that covers all segments of the mobile market and with the Oppo Find X2 Pro they cover the highest, that of the most demanding users. The one with the mobile phones of 1,000 euros, go.

The design of the Find X2 Pro It is exquisite, differential compared to what we have been seeing in the market and this together with some Vertigo technical specifications They make him a worthy candidate for the best smartphone of 2020. With this premise, this Oppo mobile comes into our hands that we have come to thoroughly test in our analysis.

It is clear that on paper it is a beast and it is not for less since we speak of a mobile of more than 1,000 euros. Now, let’s see if all that glitters is gold.

Specifications

Oppo Find X2 Pro

screen

6.7 “AMOLED

Refresh rate 120 Hz

QHD + (3.168×1.440px)

19.8: 9 format

Curve down the sides

HDR support

Maximum brightness 1,200 Lux

Processor

Snapdragon 865

RAM

12GB LPDDR5

Storage

512 GB UFS 3.0

Main camera

48 Mpx IMX689 f / 1.7

48 Mpx Ultra Wide Angle f / 2.2

13 Mpx telephoto 5x optical f / 3.0

Recording up to 4K 60fps

Frontal camera

32 Mpx f / 2.4 fixed focus

Recording up to 4K60fps

Drums

4,260 mAh

SuperVOOC 2.0 65W

Biometrics

Facial recognition

On-screen fingerprint reader

Dimensions and weight

165.2 x 74.4 x 9.5 mm

200 grams

Additional features

IP68

Availability

Vegan leather finish (orange)

Ceramic finish

Price

From 1,199 euros

Oppo Find X2 Pro review summary:

Design worth admiring and much more to touch

We have been able to test the vegan leather finish that is the model that has an orange back and with that back that imitates a leather finish with a very nice touch and texture. If we mention the screen size, 6.7 inches diagonal, we can get an idea that we are facing a large mobile.

Now the use of the frames is such that it does not give the sensation when having it in hand that it exceeds space or is larger or heavier than it should, since with dimensions of 165.2 x 74.4 x 9, 5 mm and a weight of 200 grams is below the average of the largest mobiles on the market.

Let’s talk about how it is aesthetically, and that is that this phone has a unibody frame in bronze and the back in orange that make it stand out compared to other phones on the market.

The front is covered almost entirely by a screen 6.7 inches diagonal with a hole in the upper left which makes room for the front camera.

The use of the front is great and is that although the sides, due to the curvature of the screen, they only have approximately one millimeter of frame, the upper part between two and three millimeters and the lower part one more millimeter. It is a mobile that gives the feeling of being the entire front screen.

On the left side are the two buttons Volume matching the bronze finish of the unibody body while the button Switched on It is located on the right side. In these lateral parts we see that the fit of both the screen and the rear with vegan leather finish it is symmetrical and makes the unibody part noticeably narrower than at the top and bottom.

Speaking of the bottom, here we have the connector USB-C, centered, as well as the main speaker and microphone located under the grill with three slots. And on the other side of the USB-C connector the tray double nanoSIM, and not, no option to expand internal storage, but, with 512 GB of internal memory, is it necessary today?

As we see, there is no minijack connector but instead we do have stereo sound support through the support of the call speaker that is located in the upper area of ​​the screen and the unibody body.

Now we have to talk about that vegan leather finish, What is it and how is it? Well, the back of the mobile is covered by a material that It has a texture similar to the micro wrinkles that the skin has and to the touch it is very similar, a rubbery finish. Adding vegan to the name is obviously because it’s not skin.

How is the touch? Very nice. In fact, it means that we do not have the typical rear part where the footprints are impregnated, but rather that we have a finish that invites to be used without a case, because it is to show it to feel it and not only I say it.

At the bottom left is a bronze metallic patch with Oppo screen printed and at the same lateral height but in the upper area we have the pack of three rear cameras in vertical format that protrudes from the body.

In short, if you see the Oppo Find X2 Pro with this finish it’s impossible that you don’t notice him and besides being pretty it is very ergonomic and pleasant to use, so very well for Oppo in this section.

120 Hz, QHD +, HDR: the best mobile screen of the moment?

If there is something that has more weight every day on mobile phones, literally and figuratively, it is the screen. They are devices with which we spend more and more time on a daily basis and that have become one more window to view multimedia content.

In fact, the clear example of this is that the screen that mounts the Oppo Find X2 Pro offers more quality than most TVs we have in our living rooms.

What are we talking about? The Oppo mounting panel has 6.7 inches with rounded corners and offers resolution QHD + of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels which gives a density of more than 550 dpi. To make matters worse, this panel is capable of displaying HDR content and has a capacity to offer spot brightness that exceeds 1,200 Lux according to our measurements.

Something that has become fashionable lately is to increase the refresh rate of these panels, which ends up having a smoother animation, transitions and general use of the mobile phone. The 90 Hz refresh seems to be the frequency chosen by the majority but Oppo makes the direct jump to nothing less than 120 Hz, that is to say double that of traditional models.

In addition, these 120 Hz can be offered in both FullHD + and QHD + resolution, something that Samsung with its S20 Ultra only offers in the lowest resolution.

The sensation offered by the screen as soon as you start using your mobile is constant fluency when navigating between menus, It is something that you can notice with the naked eye and that perhaps most users do not know what it is but they will tell you that it looks better.

If you record video the difference is not noticeable since fewer images are captured per second than those shown, but if we record in slow motion and compare you can see that difference. For each image painted at 60 Hz two images are painted at 120 Hz

In terms of screen customization, this mobile allows us to choose the resolution between FHD + and QHD +, or leave it on automatic so that the mobile decides which resolution to use at any time. The same thing happens with the refresh rate: you have the options of 60 Hz, 120 Hz or automatic.

In terms of calibration it seems to us that arrives with somewhat more saturated colors than normal, but we can choose the mode Soft, which is an sRGB profile with which more accurate colors are reproduced. If we talk about white balance, our measurements show us a fairly neutral calibration so we do not recommend changing the default setting.

In addition there is also the option of being able to choose “natural tone screen” that adjusts the temperature of the screen according to the ambient lighting and also an eye protection mode that filters the blue light from the screen.

A very striking option is the lighting effects on the screen and it is that you can activate them and the mobile phone shows a lighting that runs along the edges of the screen as a notification. It can be customized in color to differentiate between calls and mobile notifications.

A mode similar to Always-On Display Samsung from the screen settings and a clock will be displayed with the screen off as well as icons of the notifications that are at that time.

It can be customized to display only the time, time and date and notifications, and set a running time for this watch to save battery power.

As we see it is a large screen and great image quality. Added to this is the 120 Hz refresh rate with which a more satisfactory user experience is achieved.

Even for the smallest task, such as sliding the notification bar, we are perceiving extra smoothness. However, this refresh rate implies having to draw twice as many images per second and this could have an impact on performance or autonomy.

Snapdragon 865 and LPDDR5 memory: the king of 2020

Qualcomm has launched a new top of the range SoC and with it comes something that was necessary, the integration of the modem 5G in the SoC itself in addition to traditional improvements in CPU and GPU performance.

With this Snapdragon 865 We see an improvement in architecture and performance compared to the Snapdragon 855+ the uploaded version of laps of the Snapdragon 855 that we saw last year.

SoC

Qualcomm

Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm

Snapdragon 855+ / 855

Samsung

Exynos 990

HiSilicon

Kirin 990 5G / 4G

CPU

– 1 Kryo 585 (A77) 2.84GHz

– 3 Kryo 585 2.4GHz

– 4 Kryo 385 (A55) 1.8GHz

– 1 Kryo 485 (A76) 2.96GHz / 2.84 GHz

– 3 Kryo 485 (A76) 2.42GHz

– 4 Kryo 385 1,8GHz

– 2 Mongoose 5

– 2 Cortex A76

-2 Cortex A55

– 2 ARM Cortex-A76 2.86GHz

– 2 ARM Cortex-A76 2.36 / 2.09GHz

– 4 ARM Cortex-A55 1,95 / 1,86GHz

GPU

Adreno 650

Adreno 640 (15% OC / normal)

Mali G77MP11

Mali G76MP16 700/600 MHz

Memory

– 4x 16bit, 2,133MHz LPDDR4X

– 4x 16bit, 2,750MHz LPDDR5

4x 16bit, 2,133MHz LPDDR4X

– 4x 16-bit, 2,133 MHz LPDDR4X

– 4x 16bit, 2,750MHz LPDDR5

4x 16-bit, 2,133 MHz LPDDR4X

Fabrication process

7nm (TSMC N7P)

7nm (TSMC)

7nm EUV (Samsung)

7nm UV / 7nm (TSMC)

It is clear that it is not that there is only improvement compared to models from last year. Is that we are facing the mobile with the fastest SoC of 2020, for the moment. In addition this Snapdragon 865 may be accompanied by LPDDR4 or LPDD5 memory and in this Oppo model has opted for the fastest –LPDD5– and that is something that can be seen in daily use as well as in benchmarks.

Benchmarks

Oppo Find X2 Pro

SD 865

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

SD 865

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Exynos 990

Mate 30 Pro

Performance mode

Kirin 990

OnePlus 7T Pro

SD855 +

GeekBench 4 Single

4,290

4,229

5,024

3,927

3,573

GeekBench 4 Multi

13,205

13,208

11,966

12,343

11,079

GeekBench 5 Single

905

899

926

785

760

GeekBench 5 Multi

3,315

3,284

2,818

3,085

2,679

Antutu 8

598,629

600,659

519,317

461,141

447,243

PCMark

11,389

10,692

10,772

10,429

10,598

3DMark OpenGL

7,306

7,133

6,875

6,042

6,154

3DMark Vulkan

6,643

6,547

6,480

5,564

5,330

As we see in the results of our tests, this mobile far exceeds the models of last year and fights from you to you with the new Mi 10 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro and is ahead of the P40 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ( Exynos 990).

Having the option to configure the screen in FHD + and QHD + in addition to 60 Hz mode and 120 Hz mode, we have passed the tests in both modes to see how the resolution and refresh rate affect performance. The difference is negligible. We, In the day to day we have used the automatic resolution mode and 120 Hz that give extra fluidity in the use.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

DISPLAY MODES

FHD + 60 Hz

QHD + 60 Hz

FHD + 120 Hz

QHD + 120 Hz

FHD + 120 Hz

(O1 Vision)

QHD + 120Hz

(O1 Vision)

GeekBench 4 Single

4,272

4,287

4,272

4,276

4,290

4,290

GeekBench 4 Multi

12,654

12,983

12,848

13,034

13,205

13,128

GeekBench 5 Single

905

912

907

901

908

904

GeekBench 5 Multi

3,315

3,165

3,173

3,259

3,281

3,312

Antutu 8

598,629

599,329

594,558

594,680

597,071

595,586

PCMark

11,389

11,410

12,764

11,353

11,554

11,314

3DMark OpenGL

7,306

7,183

7,287

7,197

7,243

7,207

3DMark Vulkan

6,643

6,558

6,641

6,499

6,571

6,523

The Snapdragon 865 runs apps and games at their original FPS rate so There is not a great impact when using apps if they are not optimized to run at more images per second than 60fps. The chip offers its maximum performance in both FullHD + and QHD + resolution and the Adreno 650 is one of the most powerful GPUs of the moment.

In the same table we record the O1 Vision engine given that the company offers a dedicated chip that is in charge of interpolating images into 25/30 / 60fps content to get to show on screen at 120 fps with an improvement in color going from SDR to HDR.

That effect is noticeable both on YouTube and Netflix, as well as in other streaming services and even in the reproduction of content from the OnePlus gallery. It certainly provides that extra fluidity but on a personal level I prefer to see the contents as they have been generated and the operating system that does render transitions and others at 120 Hz.

In summary, the O1 engine has no positive or negative impact on performance, but, as we will see later yes it is noticeable in autonomy.

In addition to this test, we have performed measurements consecutively to stress the mobile as much as possible in Maximum Performance mode to see if there is any type of heat active Throttling, but the results remain stable using both the CPU, GPU stress test and mixed.

The Snapdragon 865 has shown no sign of Throttling due to temperature nor in intensive use in benchmarks, that is, it continues to offer top performance in both normal mode and High performance mode which is activated from the Battery section in Settings.

In terms of external temperature, the one you notice when you touch it (not the internal one of the components), the mobile phone does not reach a surface of 38 degrees when it is charging in a room at an ambient temperature of 24ºC. Also as you can see in the previous image, it is clear where the SoC is and where the battery (the hottest, white areas of each image).

It is clear that it is not that there is only improvement compared to models from last year. Is that we are facing the mobile with the fastest SoC of 2020, for the moment. In addition, this Snapdragon 865 can be accompanied by LPDDR4 or LPDDR5 memory, and in this model Oppo has opted for the fastest.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR5

OnePlus 8 Pro

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR5

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR5

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR5

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

UFS 3.0 + LPDDR4X

Sequential writing

491.6 MB / s

485.75 MB / s

488.26 MB / s

197.37 MB / s

213.63 MB / s

Sequential reading

1.49 GB / s

1.03 GB / s

1.02 GB / s

710 MB / s

1.14 GB / s

Random write

29.9 MB / s

31.18 MB / s

32.15 MB / s

19.72 MB / s

38.09 MB / s

Random read

22.06 MB / s

24.34 MB / s

20.20 MB / s

15.31 MB / s

23.63 MB / s

Copy speed to memory

9.7 GB / s

9.9 GB / s

10.39 GB / s

10.83 GB / s

11.78 GB / s

Here we can see that it is placed as one of the phones with the fastest internal memory of the moment. In fact, the reading speed is about 50% faster than other top mobiles of the moment such as OnePlus 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Oppo Find X2 Pro is a top mobile in terms of performance and will be one of the most powerful smartphones that will see the light this 2020 and that, in addition, has 5G support integrated in the SoC. A beast in performance.

Fluency everywhere with Color OS 7.1 on Android 10

As we have already seen in terms of performance, this mobile is a beast, the 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the Snapdragon 865 they move anything without shaking the least. And that is something that can be seen in the operating system. Oppo has based on Android 10 your customization layer Color OS 7.1 and it is the version with which the Oppo Find X2 Pro arrives from the factory.

This layer is not a precisely clean or stock-like layer, but over the years Oppo has managed to cut changes and modifications on the native version of Google and is very adaptable to what that cleaning has been.

The mobile comes standard with a desk system and on the left is the Smart assistant that allows us to have direct access to contacts, information, applications and services that we personalize. And you can also disable it if you wish.

We have app drawer if we slide from the bottom of the mobile up as well as access to the Google assistant if you do it from the bottom corners.

You can configure gesture control and it is something that I like to comment on since It is very comfortable and fully recommended since you take advantage of the entire screen phone to show content and not a button bar reminiscent of phones from years ago.

The customization is seen in the shortcuts bar, with square icons and an aesthetic following the lines of Oppo mobile design from previous generations. It is also something that occupies the field of Adjustments with a reorganization of sections and that on some other occasion will make you use the search to find what you want to configure.

Beyond that we can only comment that it has a very comfortable side shortcut bar It also allows you to control the screen recording and is customizable with more applications.

There is also a game mode with which we can press a button to silence all notifications or messages while we play or make use of push messaging applications such as WhatsApp o WeChat floating on the game itself.

Having a screen with such a large diagonal and a super panoramic format 19.8: 9 It also means that we have the option of using two half-screen applications quite comfortably.

During our tests we have received an OTA update so we see that Oppo takes care of the software development of this terminal that will be the company’s flagship for this 2020.

Hybrid 10x zoom and bokeh even on video

In a mobile phone of more than 1,000 euros, it is assumed that it will have an outstanding camera pack and this time it is clear that it is a very versatile camera pack that fights from you to you with the best on the market.

As for the rear camera configuration we have a three camera combo:

Main sensor 48 Mpx Sony IMX689 f / 1.7 OIS

Sony IMX586 sensor 48 Mpx f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

Sensor 13 Mpx optical 5x telephoto f / 3.0 (10x hybrid) OIS

It is a clear update of the configuration that we saw in the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom and that we liked so much last year. They have greatly improved the wide-angle camera and optimized software processing.

The camera application follows the current design lines with a carousel in which we can change modes between: Night, Video, Photo, Portrait and Plus. In the last option on the right we have access to more options such as Manual adjustment expert, Timelapse or Slow motion among others.

In terms of results we really liked the image treatment with the hybrid zoom. An improvement is noted compared to the model from last year and according to the shots You can fight from you to you with models like the S20 Ultra or the P40 Pro.

We leave you a folder with the original files generated by the mobile camera for you to judge for yourself. We like the HDR results as well as the evolution from zoom to 20x zoom, from then on the results are little usable showing pixelation and certain aspect of watercolor.

Here we leave you that extra zoom from 10x hybrid. As we say, according to the scene can be usable up to 20xBeyond, it is already just a marketing issue and in most cases we have watercolor images with a lack of definition.

Rear camera portrait mode offers very nice blur and the trimming is quite accurate. We don’t like the AI ​​mode of the mobile too much as it somewhat oversaturates the shots.

Both wide-angle and 1X-zoom photos generate 12-megapixel photos using pixel binning, but you can force the 48-megapixel mode and it is something that we only recommend if there is a lot of light in the scene and we may need to do a subsequent extension.

In addition to this, with this sensor we can make macro photography thanks to a focusing distance of approximately three centimeters. It is the sensor that the phone jumps to in AI mode when it focuses on very close objects.

Note.- Due to the Alarm State for the global pandemic COVID19, our camera tests have been limited to current circumstances.

If we talk about night photography it is clear that the main sensor of 48 Mpx, that is, the 1X zoom, is the most capable sensor. In wide angle mode, noise starts to appear. It is behind the night mode of other mobiles that take a photo with a high exposure time, but they are not bad results.

In terms of video recording, this mobile phone can record videos with a maximum resolution of up to 4K60fps with remarkable stabilization. There is an ultra-stabilized mode that achieves smoother videos, only in 1080p, these being the next two in this series of three videos.

While recording video we can switch between different sensors to even do a zoom sweep without any problem although if there is not much light the jump is noticed when we reach 5X and pass the telephoto sensor with a noticeable smaller aperture.

This mobile allows the recording of sound in videos with different profiles: stereo, surround or zoom sound that gives more weight to the microphone at the back, bringing the sound closer as we zoom in on the image. This last mode is remarkable and something that is appreciated as it completes the experience of that great periscope.

And it is also very curious how it allows you to generate a background blur in real time. The blur is customizable and by default comes with 60%. It is not a bad result although the cut, if we get fine, it shows that it is through software. This mode is also available from the front camera.

Slow motion video does not have a time window to capture ultra slow motion as we have seen in other top mobiles this year, that is, you can record a long time. The difference is that it records fewer images per second and slows down the action less.

The front camera it has a resolution of 32 Mpx and opening f / 2.4. It’s not an autofocus sensor, and keeps everything in focus from about a span to infinity. Portrait mode with this camera has slightly worse cropping than with the rear camera.

The selfies have good quality and with this camera you can record video but in a resolution that goes up to 1080p30 instead of 4K60, as you can do with the rear camera and other top mobiles on the market.

In short, it is the best photographic smartphone from Oppo and it allows us a perfect versatility to get high quality photos and videos in practically any situation.

Battery for a day of intense use and full charge in 32 minutes

If there is something that has surprised us, it is that even with the high brightness offered by the screen, the high-performance SoC and the 120 Hz support, even in content that is not optimized for them, the mobile phone has rendered more than solvent.

The mobile mounts a joint battery of 4,260 mAh through two 2,130 mAh cells than they can charge in parallel and in this way it is possible to reduce the charging time. To give you an idea, in 12 minutes of charging you can have 50% of the battery.

But let’s talk about autonomy first. It is able to offer around 7 and a half hours of screen with an average brightness level of 50% while if the worst scenario is forced, a 100% brightness, in QHD + 120 Hz mode and with the O1 mode that allows interpolating images, with normal use the mobile offers more than 5 hours of screen on, subtracting 18%.

PCMark

Find X2 Pro

FullHD +

QHD +

60 Hz

120 Hz

120Hz

O1 Mode

60 Hz

120 Hz

120 Hz

O1 Mode

Brightness 50%

9h07m

8h22m

7h47m

5h15m

7h16m

7h11m

100% brightness

6h01m

5h36m

5h26m

5h26m

5h15m

5h17m

As we see, the mobile with a maximum brightness level, the percentage of consumption of the screen makes it almost not noticeable the change in resolution or the use of that dedicated chip to interpolate images and reach 120 Hz in games, apps and videos by streaming.

My recommendation is to use the automatic resolution mode and 120 Hz as the refresh rate. In this way we enjoy the extra fluidity of this mode in the normal use of the mobile, transitions and optimized applications. In streaming content and non-optimized games, the FPS are the original ones.

What is surprising is its fast charge: In 33 minutes it charges 100% … but in just 12 minutes you have 50% charge! Its 4,260 mAh make it a mobile with a battery life more than adequate for any user and to be able to charge it in this time makes you forget to charge it daily.

It is true that this mobile Does not have Qi wireless charging support and obviously not a reverse wireless charging system either. In this price range we can count it as a disadvantage compared to other mobiles, but is it really a handicap? Taking into account that in less than 12 minutes you can charge your mobile up to 50%, I would say no.

Although of course, if in your habits it is to put the mobile to charge by Qi on the nightstand, at work or even in the car, with this mobile you will have to use the cable again.

No minijack but powerful built-in stereo sound

The connectivity of this Oppo Find X2 Pro is very complete in terms of wireless connectivity. We are facing a mobile with 5G connectivity compatible with a large number of bands internationally.

It is still compatible with 4G, 3G and 2G networks and is also compatible with 2.4GHz and 5.8 GHz Wi-Fi networks with the 802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax standard and support for the next great Wi-Fi standard. Fi 6. At the Bluetooth level we are talking about BT 5.1 support.

The mobile does not integrate a minijack connector although it allows the use of hands-free and USB-C headphones. Its port is compatible with USB 3.1, but not the USB cable of its charger, you will need to use a USB 3.1 cable if you want to obtain the maximum speed when passing data to a computer.

With this mobile you can do wireless payments using NFC or share files and pair devices using this method since it has the antenna mounted on the back.

Speaking of sound offered, this mobile mounts two speakers, the lower one and more powerful and the one of calls that doubles function supporting the lower one and allowing the possibility of producing a stereo sound field.

It is a warmer sound than what we have been hearing on mobiles and it is because they allow a remarkable media reproduction and it is something that is appreciated if you are watching a video on YouTube or series on a streaming service, although always with any mobile we will recommend the use of headphones for optimal enjoyment.

Some also come in the box USB-C headphones They do not offer bad sound so at this point we can only comment that we are dealing with a very solvent mobile and above other mobile phones of the same range.

In the highest range of this 2020 and with many unique features

If right now I was granted the desire to buy any mobile on the market, I would surely bet on this mobile. It is clear that the Oppo terminal meets all the requirements that we can demand of a top of the range, except for wireless charging.

The fast charging system is superb and it can more than make up for that lack. In the photographic section Oppo continues to take giant steps and depending on the type of photography it is placed at the height of other top mobiles such as the S20 Ultra or even the P40 Pro and that is praiseworthy, in other types of photos it does stay slightly behind.

The design of this orange model is differential, striking and very pleasant. It is also available in a ceramic finish but surely it is one of those mobile phones, look at me and do not touch me or you will leave your mark.

As cons we can only add to what was said in the analysis that the starting price, 1,199 euros it is above what one would expect seeing the rest of the market options. What is clear is that this Oppo Find X2 Pro is a very round mobile and surely we are facing one of the best Android of 2020. It has no wireless charging … but wired charging is scary!