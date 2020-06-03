The OPPO Find X2 Lite is the smallest version of the OPPO Find X2 range. Of course, not because it is reduced it is no longer attractive: the Lite model includes high power, stylish design, 5G and good photo potential. Thus we have been able to corroborate it in the in-depth analysis.

OPPO renewed one of its most iconic mobiles with a version that dispensed with mobile mechanisms to offer a compact and highly attractive design; who inherited the somewhat more contained version, the OPPO Find X2 Lite, a mobile that has passed through our hands. And that has left us good feelings for the great care that OPPO has put in most details.

OPPO Find X2 Lite datasheet

OPPO Find X2 Lite

screen

AMOLED 6.4 inch

2400 x 1080 pixels

Dimensions and weight

160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm

180 g

Processor

Snapdragon 765G

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

Drums

4025 mAh with 30W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10 + ColorOS 7

Connectivity

5G NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

499 euros

Quality screen, plastic body and not very big

The OPPO Find X2 Lite loses the ‘premium’ feel of the higher end by take advantage of polycarbonate to build the phone frame. Even so, it gives a quality touch, it is solid in hand and maintains the double-sided glass offering metallic reflections in the back area. With its 6.4 inches diagonal it is not a huge screen mobile, a fact that carries over to the final dimensions of the phone. However, it is not small either.

OPPO colors the plastic frame (a certain shade of pink in our case) by anchoring the power button on the right side (with a green color detail in the center) and the volume buttons on the left side, both accessible by pressing with one hand. With a single SIM tray just above the volume buttons (only one card fits even though the tray seems double), it is at the bottom edge where three of the keys in terms of connectivity are appreciated: the 3.5 jack mm, USB C and external speaker output.

The mobile offers a clean design with a flat screen, rounded corners and a protrusion on the back where the lenses are housed.

We have already said that the screen has a considerable dimension without exaggerating. And quality remains high: AMOLED technology with FHD + resolution, It is a panel that can be seen clearly, maintains a standard calibration that shows some saturation (the soft mode is the most suitable), the viewing angles are excellent and there is no change in hue when varying these angles. The display settings allow you to customize the panel temperature. And in terms of brightness the OPPO Find X2 Lite offers no difficulties in most conditions, yes outdoors and in bright sunlight. OPPO ensures that the maximum brightness is 430 nits. And the minimum is not low enough to use the phone comfortably in complete darkness.

OPPO does not dispense with the headphone jack on the Find X2 Lite (neither headphone, the box comes standard), something that does happen in its high-end siblings. With high-quality sound, both wired and Bluetooth, the audio offers rich nuances with good treble and bass balance; while holding true Bass boost that doesn’t get over the top. The software includes Dolby Atmos (the improvement when activating it is appreciable) with the option to configure the type of sound, it is also possible to customize it with a 10-band graphic equalizer (in music mode).

The external speaker is metallic and dramatically distorted at maximum volume. This volume is high enough

Smooth running and great gaming power

The OPPO Find X2 Lite equips one of the best processors currently available, the Snapdragon 765G. This can be seen in the speed at which the system works, how well the applications run, the instant exchange in multitasking or the great graphic quality of the games: overall phone experience is high-end. And we must not forget that part provided for 5G NSA networks, not for SA. This is a notable impediment.

It is capable in any area and does not suffer from slowdowns: OPPO has managed to keep the system in line with the hardware despite the fact that the layer is somewhat heavy. With 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X), and 128 GB of storage (UFS 2.1), the OPPO Find X2 Lite starts freely enough for almost any user; and without dispensing with an optical fingerprint reader under the screen: it is one of the fastest of its kind that we have tested, it is also reliable (it is not usual to have to repeat the reading). Too bad the expansion by SD card is not included, it is a small penalty.

Below you have a sample of benchmarks made on the phone.

OPPO FIND X2 LITE

HUAWEI P40 LITE 5G

HUAWEI P40 LITE

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 9S

REALME 6

SAMSUNG GALAXY A71

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 765G

Kirin 820

Kirin 810

Snapdragon 720G

MediaTek Helio G90T

Snapdragon 730

RAM

8 GB

6 GB

6 GB

4GB

8 GB

6 GB

ANTUTU

323,427

354,320

303,806

241,054

289,133

272,988

PC MARK (WORK)

8,039

7,960

7,808

8,702

10,840

7,613

GEEKBENCH

617 / 1,844 (5.0)

3,002 / 9,314 (4.0)

–

546 / 1,607 (5.0)

512 / 1,670 (5.0)

542 / 1,732 (5.0)

In terms of software, OPPO presents the mobile updated to Android 10 and with the latest version of its custom layer, Color OS 7. Its appearance is very attractive, the brand has greatly softened the design, maintains some cleanliness without losing sight of customization and advanced options, the power consumption is sufficiently contained with the screen off and offers its own applications; as a gallery, a resource optimizer, recorder, OPPO Relax to encourage slower use of the phone, file manager, recorder and So Loop, a video editor for social networks. The experience with the layer is positive despite the fact that it moves away from Android ‘stock’.

In battery, the OPPO Find X2 Lite maintains the type with an endurance that, far from being spectacular, it does remain at a good level. With 4,025 mAh of autonomy the phone maintains a full day without problems, even with demanding use (in games like Fortnite or PUBG autonomy suffers a lot). Two and a half days with light use and most WiFi are possible; with a usual day and a half if you combine social networks, games without too much demand, 4G and home use: the seven hours of screen are quite common. It was not possible to test 5G due to confinement restrictions.

The OPPO Find X2 Lite includes a 30W fast charger which noticeably accelerates the full charge of the device. Below are the recharge times once the phone is completely turned off (from 0 to 100%):

5 minutes: 14% battery.

10 minutes: 27% battery.

20 minutes: 51% battery.

30 minutes: 71% battery.

50 minutes: 95% battery.

Total: 59 minutes.

Good at photography, better at video stabilization

OPPO is another brand targeting the quad rear camera with the intention of not only adding versatility to the shooting experience, but to make Find X2 Lite more eye-catching. With a set of lenses placed in a vertical line, and a main camera that goes up to 48 megapixels for the maximum image size, the results in photography are of good quality on average; with a process that sometimes sins of sufficiency.

The dynamic range of the images is adequate as long as there is no excessive contrast between the light and dark areas. By applying HDR, both automatic and manual, the OPPO Find X2 fails to properly expose areas with less light while losing enough detail in those areas. It generally maintains color balance if greens are not abundant (in vegetation it highlights too much these tones), enhances the contrast outdoors and may suffer from a certain ‘washing’ in the images.

The camera application is very complete, in line with what OPPO is used to. It has portrait mode with beauty, a shot with extra saturation (which is preferable not to use), includes panoramic mode, expert (without RAW or wide-angle camera) and also night mode. At night the automatic rear camera can suffer in shots with very little light: there the night shot is made by beams. Of course, at the cost of suffering noise and watercolors, something logical.

Wide-angle camera also includes macro shooting – select and zoom in on objects until focus motor automatically adjusts

Despite the fact that OPPO includes four sensors in the Find X2 Lite only two can be used: The main 48-megapixel camera (you can take photos at that size, if not reduced to 12 megapixels with Pixel Binning) and the 8-megapixel wide angle (and macro). The other two extra sensors collaborate in portrait mode: one monochrome and the other depth (OPPO calls it ‘retro-style’), both 2 megapixel. In case of using the zoom it will always be digital, with the pixelation logic.

In general the photos are of good quality except for some details in the processing that can add a certain unreal air to the snapshots. The included artificial intelligence detects enough scenes, even if it does not end up offering an improvement that is worth having it always activated, just like forcing HDR. And ahead it does not offer a poor performance on average, especially with portraits: detailed, bright enough by day and without excessive watercolors below half light.

The OPPO Find X2 Lite enhances the image with good lighting while maintaining detail and lightly washing the photo. The greens of the vegetation (in the background) are saturated

Shooting in automatic (left) and night mode (right)

The OPPO Find X2 Lite applies a great portrait mode with the rear camera: good cut keeping the detail on the face

The front camera offers a good level of detail in portraits and does not misapply cropping as long as the edge does not match a brightly lit background portion. The front camera has a certain tendency to overexposure

Below is a photo gallery of shots taken with the OPPO Find X2 Lite.

In video recording what stands out the most is stabilization; without the quality of the recordings detracting from the recognition: OPPO Find X2 Lite maintains type generally. It offers maximum 4K resolution and 30fps while doubling the frame rate per second in 1080p and 720p (option at 60fps). The mobile offers slow motion and also an option to ‘timelapse’.

Supported by a mechanical stabilizer on the main camera, the phone avoids enough jitter in 4K, although it is in 1080p where it takes off: ‘ultra stable’ mode maximizes stabilization for smooth and stable shots even going mobile on hand. In addition, the OPPO Find X2 Lite adds an ‘ultra stable pro’ option in which both mechanical and electronic stabilization are applied; making recordings that almost seem made using a ‘gimbal’. And there is a victim: panoramic camera records video in 1080p, without stabilization and at 30 fps.

OPPO Find X2 Lite, the opinion of Xataka Mobile

It is increasingly difficult to stand out in the mid-range ‘with aspirations’, if there is this area of ​​the price catalog. With a cost of around 500 euros, it cannot be said that the OPPO Find X2 Lite is cheap, nor that it offers any feature that makes it stand out from the rest. It has a attractive design with a polycarbonate body that may not do the price justice, the screen is of great quality without possessing details such as a 90 Hz refresh rate, the power is more than enough for most, the cameras are also in a good line, even the autonomy is remarkable. A very good mobile that is penalized in the face of aggressive ‘hardware competition’.

The experience with the OPPO Find X2 Lite has been very positive, the mobile it is enough and it is enough to give the face at all times without putting a single trip. Great qualities, few drawbacks and without noticeable deficiencies: what you ask for, it gives you, with quality guarantees. It even offers 5G connectivity at a fairly affordable price; with the penalty of coming without compatibility with NSA networks.

The OPPO Find X2 Lite does not stand out prominently in anything, but it does offer a quality balance in which it is difficult to get serious downsides

The OPPO Find X2 Lite is a recommended phone for those who are looking for an elegant mobile, like the brand’s aesthetics and want a smartphone that does not flinch at anything. Does not disappoint.

8.4

Design8.25

screen8.75

performance8.5

Camera8

software8

Autonomy8.75

In favor

Powerful and with good performance in games. Video stabilization is great. Great sound with headphones

Against

It has 5G, but is only compatible with NSA networks. Photo processing is not always the best.

