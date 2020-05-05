Little by little, OPPO has been unveiling the four models that make up their new Find X2 family. First, the two most advanced saw the light, the OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro, and a few weeks later the OPPO Find X2 Neo and the OPPO Find X2 Lite were presented, somewhat more modest in price and performance.

However, while the latter two went on sale in late April, we were still waiting for the OPPO Find X2 and OPPO Find X2 Pro to land in Spain. Now, finally, we know all the details on its availability and price. And be careful, because both can be reserved now.

OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro pricing and availability

The OPPO Find X2 Pro is available in pre-order from today until May 14 exclusively at El Corte Inglés. Arrives in two different finishes (black ceramic and orange with vegan leather) and a Bang & Olufsen headphones valued at 400 euros come as a gift.

It is marketed to a price of 1,199.90 euros in a single configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The official purchase of the phone will begin from May 15 to 30 exclusively in El Corte Inglés, but from June 1 it will also be available on Amazon, Media Markt, Phone House, Carrefour and Worten.

The OPPO Find X2, meanwhile, is also available in pre-purchase for 999 euros from today and until next May 14 on Amazon, FNAC, MediaMarkt, Phone House, Worten and Carrefour with the same Bang & Olufsen headphones as a gift.

The official purchase of the phone will be available from May 15 at those distributors. It is marketed in two colors (black and blue) And in a single configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

OPPO Find X2 5G – 6.7 “Smartphone (AMOLED, 12GB / 256GB, Octa-core, 48MP + 13MP + 12MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 4,200 mAh, Android 10, Snapdragon 865) Blue + Bang & Olufsen H8i Headphones

OPPO Find X2: with 5G and perforated screen

The new OPPO Find X2 includes a 6.7-inch (20: 9) OLED screen with QHD + resolution (3,168 x 1,440 pixels), Gorilla Glass 6, built-in fingerprint reader and 120Hz refresh rate. For the processor, opt for the Snapdragon 865, and for power, it has a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W fast charge that promises to fully charge the phone in just 38 minutes.

The rear camera has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera, housed in a hole in the screen, offers us 32 megapixels of resolution.

Also, the OPPO Find X2 comes with 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and a USB Type-C port on the bottom for file transfer and upload. It also boasts IP54 certification and lands with Android 10 under ColorOS.

OPPO Find X2 Pro: more memory and more cameras

Under an available chassis in vegan leather and ceramicThe Find X2 Pro shares with its brother the same 6.7-inch OLED panel with integrated fingerprint reader, Snapdragon 865 processor, connectivity options, and 32-megapixel front camera. The battery is also almost identical, with 4,260 mAh and 65W fast charge.

However, this Pro variant adds IP65 protection and more internal storage (512 GB UFS 3.0), although it shares 12 GB of RAM. The rear camera also changes, which in this case is made up of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, along with a 48-megapixel wide angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

OPPO Find X2 and OPPO Find X2 Pro datasheet

OPPO Find X2

OPPO Find X2 Pro

screen

6.7 inch OLED

Aspect 20: 9

QHD + to 3,168 x 1,440

Density of 513dpi

Gorilla Glass 6

Refresh at 120Hz

6.7 inch OLED

Aspect 20: 9

QHD + to 3,168 x 1,440

Density of 513dpi

Gorilla Glass 6

Refresh at 120Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 865 at 2.84GHz

Adreno 650 GPU

Snapdragon 865 at 2.84GHz

Adreno 650 GPU

Versions

12GB / 256GB

LPDDR5

UFS 3.0

12GB / 512GB

LPDDR5

UFS 3.0

Rear camera

48 megapixel f / 1.7

12 megapixels wide f / 2.4

13 megapixel zoom 3X f / 2.4

4K video

48 megapixel f / 1.7

48 megapixel wide f / 2.2

13 megapixel 5X f / 3.0 zoom

4K video

Frontal camera

32 megapixel f / 2.4

32 megapixel f / 2.4

software

Android 10

ColorOS

Android 10

ColorOS

Dimensions and weight

164.9 x 74.5 x 8 mm

196 grams

165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm

207 grams

Drums

4,200 mAh

65W fast charge

4,260 mAh

65W fast charge

Connectivity and sound

5G

WiFi 6

NFC

GPS

USB Type-C

5G

WiFi 6

NFC

GPS

USB Type-C

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader

IP54 protection

On-screen fingerprint reader

IP65 protection

Price

999 euros

Leather model: 1,199.90 euros

Ceramic model: 1,199.90 euros