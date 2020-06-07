Oppo launches activity bracelet It is called Oppo Band and it surprises for its excellent characteristics, at a very tight price. Surely it did not take us long to see it in Spain.

Oppo continues to expand its product range. You just put your new one up for sale in China Oppo Band, a quantifying bracelet with NFC and a battery that lasts 14 days, along with other advanced sensors for just 25 euros.

The competition in this market is so fierce that it is no longer enough to include a heart rate or step meter, even in the cheap range. In order to compete, the Oppo Band offers very interesting specifications. Thus, it joins Oppo Watch, the smart watch that was presented last March. Oppo wants to forcefully enter the wearables market.

The Oppo band dispose of a 1.1-inch color AMOLED screen with a resolution of 294×126 pixels. In the sensors section it stands out for monitoring 12 different sports. It is submersible at 50 meters.

It has a heart rate meter and a blood oxygen meter, to measure aspects such as fatigue and performance.

And also, one of the most desired functions: communication NFC. This opens the doors to the possibility of using it to pay in shops directly from the wristband, without having to use a credit card or mobile phone.

Just at the Oppo Band the new Oppo Fashion Band, with a thinner chain, and the Oppo Band EVA, a limited version inspired by the mythical manga and anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion.

New version of one of the most popular sports bracelets. The Mi Band 4 has a color OLED screen, new sports that can register, it is submersible, with a 20-day battery and control of the music playback of the mobile.

The only thing missing is the GPS, but it is perfectly understandable in this price range. The Oppo Band costs about 25 euros in China, while the Oppo Fashion Band stays at around 32 euros.

At the presentation press conference, Oppo assured that very soon it will reach the West. At the Chinese price it will be necessary to add at least VAT, but even so it is still a very interesting price for advanced functions such as the NFC, or the blood oxygen meter.