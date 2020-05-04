The customization layer of OPPO -and some Realme pending to move to Realme UI- reached its version 7.0 last year, with great novelties and based on Android 10. Although then we found out about the general update schedule, now the company has shared his upgrade plans for Spanish OPPOs and from other European regions.

If you have an OPPO and have not yet received the update to ColorOS 7 based on Android 10, the company has shared on its official forums the models that will receive the update and on what approximate date they will have it.

In process

Two models of OPPO are already receiving the update to ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. They are OPPO Find X (released two years ago with Android Oreo) and OPPO Reno 2 last year (released with Android Pie):

OPPO Find X

OPPO Reno 2

In June

The OPPO update calendar does not include any terminal in May, but the next batch of updates, and the most intense, with five terminals which will be updated during the month. They are as follows:

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

OPPO Reno

OPPO Reno 5G

OPPO RX17 Pro

OPPO Reno Z

In July

July will be another month with a good number of updates for the OPPO terminals. Four models They will enjoy the update to ColorOS 7 with Android 10 sometime during the month. They are the following:

OPPO A5 2020

OPPO A9 2020

OPPO Reno 2 Z

OPPO R15 Pro

In August

The last to be updated will also be the last to arrive, the OPPO A91. This terminal was put on sale in Spain a few weeks ago, with ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. With this version it will remain until August:

OPPO A91

