Oppo announces Oppo A93s with Dimensity 700 5G chip

Oppo announced a new smartphone successor to the Oppo A93 announced last year. Called Oppo A93s, the new smartphone improves on some key aspects of its predecessor, using a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and therefore supporting 5G connectivity.

The Oppo A93s has a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen with 90Hz refresh, the eight-core processor is accompanied by generous 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage – considering that the Dimensity 700 is clearly mid-low range, 8GB of RAM are welcome.

The Oppo A93s triple camera array consists of a 48MP main lens with f / 1.7 aperture, followed in this case by a 2MP f / 2.4 macro lens and a lens, also with f / 2.4 aperture with depth information. The selfie camera on the Oppo A93s is 8MP and makes its way onto the screen through a hole in the upper left corner.

Power for the A93s is provided by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 18W, and security is provided by a fingerprint reader mounted sideways above the power button. The Oppo A93s runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Oppo A93s price and availability

Announced in China, the Oppo A93s is available in black, white and blue, priced at around $ 310 for its single 8GB / 256GB variant. At the moment, Oppo did not say if the A93s will reach other markets.

Oppo A93

The Oppo A93 is an Android smartphone with a 6.43-inch Full HD + AMOLED screen powered by a Mediatek Helio P95 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and features a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad camera, camera 16MP + 2MP dual front panel, 4000 mAh battery with fast charge, under-screen fingerprint reader, and ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

