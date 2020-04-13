After officially presenting the global version of the OPPO Reno3 and its new flagships OPPO Find X2 and OPPO Find X2 Pro, the Chinese company has now announced the OPPO Ace2, a high-end terminal that arrives to succeed OPPO Reno Ace losing its Reno surname.

As leaked, this new OPPO model not only stands out for its quad rear camera and its 65W fast charge, but also because it has a 90 Hz screen and the Snapdragon 865 processor on board, which gives it 5G connectivity.

OPPO Ace2 datasheet

OPPO ACE2

SCREEN

6.5-inch OLED (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

HDR10 +, 90 Hz

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 865

RAM

8GB / 12GB

STORAGE

128GB / 256GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + ColorOS 7.1

REAR CAMERA

48 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP depth

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP

DRUMS

4,000 mAh with fast charging 65 W and wireless charging 40 W

CONNECTIVITY

5G SA / NSA, USB-C, WiFi dual band

OTHERS

On-screen fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Thickness: 8.6mm

185 g

PRICE

From about 520 euros to change

Super fast connectivity and charging

Firstly, the OPPO Ace2 mounted a OLED panel with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + support. That screen also has an integrated fingerprint reader and a perforation in the upper left corner to house the front camera.

Inside, we have the latest Qualcommm processor, the Snapdragon 865, which guarantees its compatibility with 5G SA and NSA networks. That brain is accompanied by two options of LPDDR5 RAM (8 and 12 GB), another two of internal storage UFS 3.0 (128 and 256 GB) and the Android 10 operating system with the latest version of the OPPO customization layer: ColorOS 7.1. It also integrates Hyperboost 3.0 technology and a 4D cooling system.

Another of the most important characteristics of this phone is in its battery, not because it has a capacity of 4,000 mAh, but because it is compatible with the 65 V Super VOOC wired fast charge and 40W AirVOOC wireless fast charge.

In the photographic section, the OPPO Ace2 has a single 16 megapixel front camera located in the hole of the screen. The rear camera, meanwhile, is housed in a circular module and has: a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography and another 2-megapixel sensor for depth readings .

OPPO Ace2 price and availability

The new OPPO Ace2 can already be pre-ordered at the company’s Chinese online store and will go on sale on April 20, but we don’t know when it will reach other markets. In the Asian country, it is available in two colors (purple or black) and in three configurations depending on the memory:

OPPO Ace2 8GB / 128GB: 3,999 yuan (about 520 euros To the change).

OPPO Ace2 8GB / 256GB: 4,399 yuan (about 572 euros To the change).

OPPO Ace2 12GB / 256GB: 4,599 yuan (about 598 euros To the change).

