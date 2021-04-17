OPPO A94 5G, A74 5G, A74 and A54 5G in Spain: price and where to buy them

The new OPPO series A lands in Spain from 249 euros. This is all you need to know.

The OPPO’s new A series has finally landed in Spain. The Chinese brand has released not one, not two, not three: four new devices that can already be purchased in the country, at prices starting from 249 euros.

The OPPO A54 5G, A74, A74 5G and A94 5G are the models that the firm has launched in Spain, and that they aspire to continue gaining ground in the mid-range segment compared to firms such as Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei.

OPPO A54 5G

OPPO A54 5G Specifications Dimensions 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm

190 grams Screen 6.5 inch IPS LCD

Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Refresh rate 90 Hertz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5GRAM 4 GB Operating system ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 Storage 64 GB CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.7 main; FOV 79 °; compatible with AF

8 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide-angle camera; FOV 119 °; fixed focus

2 MP macro sensor

2 MP mono sensor

Frontal: 16 MP f / 2.0Battery5,000 mAh with 10W chargeOthersSide fingerprint reader, USB Type-C, face unlock, dual SIM, 3.5mm headphone port, NFC Departure dateApril 2021Output price249 euros

The most affordable model of this new family is the OPPO A54 5G. It is a model based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G platform, which has a screen of 90 hertz and one huge 5.00 mAh capacity battery.

It also has a 48 megapixel main camera, fingerprint reader integrated in the power button, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The OPPO A54 5G can be purchased in all Spanish operators at a price of 249 euros. It is also available in the official online store of the brand.

OPPO A74 and A74 5G

OPPO A74 and A74 5G Specifications OPPO A74 OPPO A74 5G Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm

178 grams 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm

190 grams 6.43-inch perforated AMOLED display

Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels 6.5-inch perforated LTPS LCD

Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Refresh rate 90 Hertz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5GR 6 GB 6 GB Operating system ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 Storage 128 GB 128 GB CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.7 main; FOV 79 °; AF

2 MP macro sensor

2 MP mono sensor

Frontal: 16 MP f / 2.0Rear: 48 MP f / 1.7 main; FOV 79 °

8 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide-angle camera; FOV 119 °; fixed focus

2 MP macro sensor

2 MP mono sensor

Frontal: 16 MP f / 2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W charge 5,000 mAh with 18W charge Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type-C, face unlock, dual SIM, 3.5mm headphone port, NFC Side fingerprint reader, USB Type C, face unlock, dual SIM, 3.5mm headphone port, NFC Departure date April 2021 April 2021 Starting price € 269 € 319

One rung above the OPPO A54 5G are the A74 and A74 5G, two models almost traced, whose main difference lies in the type of connectivity they offer.

The OPPO A74 has a Snapdragon 662 processor with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Your screen is AMOLED, 6.43 inches diagonal with a hole that houses the camera for selfies, and an integrated fingerprint reader. This model, yes, lacks high refresh rate.

For its part, the A74 5G bets on a 90 hertz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor.

Both terminals have the same 48 megapixel main camera, and the same 5,000 mAh capacity battery. In that sense, the A74 includes 33W fast charging, while the A74 5G makes do with just 18W of power.

Their prices are 269 ​​euros in the case of OPPO A74, and 319 euros on the 5G model.

OPPO A94 5G

OPPO A94 5G Specifications Dimensions 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8 mm

173 grams 6.43-inch perforated AMOLED screen

Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 800URAM8 GB Operating system ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 Storage 128 GB CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.7 main; FOV 79 °

8 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide-angle camera; FOV 119 °; fixed focus

2 MP macro sensor

2 MP mono sensor

Frontal: 16 MP f / 2.0Battery4,310 mAh with 30W chargeOthersOn-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, face unlock, dual SIM, 3.5mm headphone port, NFC Departure dateApril 2021Output price379 euros

Finally, the OPPO A94 5G is the model in charge of leading this family, with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor compatible with 5G NSA and SA networks thanks to OPPO Smart 5G 3.0 technology.

Includes a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charge. Thanks to the smaller capacity, OPPO has achieved reduce its thickness to just 7.8 millimeters.

The device is built in Gorilla Glass 5 glass at its rear, and its front is occupied by a 6.43-inch Full HD + screen with AMOLED technology and integrated fingerprint reader.

Its camera system is led by a 48 megapixel main camera, which is accompanied by a sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Being the most advanced model, it is also the more expensive of the family. The price of the OPPO A94 5G is 379 euros.

