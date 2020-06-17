Last April, the Chinese brand OPPO decided renew its family of terminals « Series A » introducing three new models for the Asian market: OPPO A12, OPPO A52 and OPPO A92s. Of all of them, the OPPO A52 ended up crossing borders to land in some European countries, such as Spain, where it went on sale in late May for 219 euros.

Now, OPPO Germany has announced not only the arrival of that model, but also of a slightly higher proposal, the OPPO A72. This new phone shares most of its features with the OPPO A52, but it jumps in memory and resolution; in fact, we could say that its specifications practically coincide with those of the OPPO A92 that was presented in May in Malaysia.

OPPO A72 datasheet

OPPO A72

SCREEN

6.5 inch IPS LCD

FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 665

RAM

4GB

STORAGE

128GB + microSD

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + ColorOS 7.1

REAR CAMERA

48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP wide angle f / 2.2

2 MP bokeh f / 2.4

2 MP f / 2.4

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP f / 2.0

DRUMS

5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge and wireless charging

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC

OTHERS

Side fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

192 g

PRICE

249 euros

Lots of battery and higher resolution

One of the benefits that the OPPO A72 shares with the A52 is its 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. That panel has a perforation in the upper left corner where the front camera is housed, which offers 16 megapixel resolution.

Inside, it hides the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card and the ColorOS 7.1 operating system based on Android 10. In terms of autonomy, it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with wireless charging and 18W fast charge, so that, according to the brand, it is capable of recharging 50% in 45 minutes.

The most important difference from the OPPO A52 (beyond capacity) is found in the rear camera, which in this case also has a quad configuration, but includes a 48 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.7 aperture; the other three sensors (an 8 megapixel wide angle and two other 2 MP sensors) are identical to the other model).

It also includes dual stereo speakers and a side fingerprint reader Integrated in the power button, as well as Dual SIM function and NFC connectivity for mobile payments.

Versions and price of the OPPO A72

At the moment, the OPPO A72 appears on the official website of the company in Germany, where it is already on sale at a price of 249 euros. There it is marketed in a single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage, and in two different colors: Aurora Purple and Twilight Black. For now, it is unknown if it will reach other countries.

