OPPO has launched a new simple smartphone to reinforce its cheapest range, the OPPO A11k which, except for the name, has little in common with the OPPO A11 that we knew last year.

The OPPO A11k is a terminal that represents the most economical entry range, with a drop-shaped notch, a fingerprint reader on the back and a two-lens camera. The terminal stands out for a battery with good capacity, 4,230 mAh.

OPPO A11k datasheet

OPPO A11k

screen

6.22 «

HD

Dimensions and weight

156 x 8.3 x 76mm

165 g.

Processor

Helium P35

RAM

2 GB

Storage

32 GB

Frontal camera

5 MP

Rear camera

13 MP

2 MP

Drums

4230 mAh

Operating system

Android 9

Color OS 6

Connectivity

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Minijack

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

105 euros to change

A simple mobile with a large battery

The OPPO A11k is a mobile for those looking for something simple at an affordable price. It is a somewhat smaller terminal than what we are used to these days, with a 6.22-inch screen with HD resolution crowned by a drop-shaped notch.

The terminal mounts the Helio P35 from MediaTek, an eight-core processor up to 2.3 GHz with already a few years behind it. Accompany you 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB Storage expandable with a MicroSD card.

For photography, the OPPO A11k has a 5-megapixel front and dual rear selfie camera, with a 13 megapixel main sensor and an additional 2 megapixel camera to do the necessary depth calculations for portrait mode.

The OPPO A11k is an inexpensive mobile that does not forget about biometrics. It has the fingerprint reader on the back, it launches with Android 9 pre-installed and stands out for its 4,230 mAh battery with 10W load.

OPPO A11k versions and prices

The OPPO A11k is official in India, where it will go on sale at offline points of sale and Amazon in the coming days. It is available in colors silver and blue in a single memory configuration, for 8,990 Indian rupees, about 105 euros to change.

