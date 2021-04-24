Opolo Cosmos, the safest cryptocurrency wallet in the world | Technology

If you are in the cryptocurrency business, you need to insure your coins and tokens. You need a cold wallet.

One thing that many people don’t realize when they enter the sale or mining of cryptocurrencies, the thing is you become your own bank. You are subjected to the same threats from cybercriminals as a bank, but you do not have their means.

Is the reason that In 2019 alone, more than 4.4 billion dollars in cryptocurrencies will be stolen by hacking accounts or wallets.

Cryptocurrencies work like cash: they are anonymous, the owner is the one who owns them (they are not tied to a name), and they must be kept in a wallet or purse. Opolo Cosmos claims to be the safest cryptocurrency wallet in the world. You can see it in this video:

Opolo Cosmos is what is called a cold wallet or cold wallet. Also, a hardware wallet. It is a physical device for storing cryptocurrencies, and it’s cold because it never connects to the internet.

It has no WiFi, no Blueooth, or any other wireless connection. It only works when connected to a computer or mobile via a USB cable. By never connecting to the Internet, it avoids the main threat route: that of online cybercriminals.

It also has no battery, so it cannot be turned on remotely or used independently if it is stolen. You need to connect it by USB cable and enter the password for it to turn on.

To send or withdraw coins from the purse, use its own app called Opolo, capable of managing more than 120 different cryptocurrencies and more than 200,000 tokens.

It is at this time when the wallet is most exposed, when managing cryptocurrencies, because the PC or mobile must be connected to the Internet to carry out the purchase and sale operations. So Opolo incorporates the most powerful security chip that exists, which offers an EAL 6+ safety index, the highest there is.

It is the same chip used by banks in their bank cards, and by governments in passports and IDs.

The European Union does not want to lag behind China and Russia, and is already developing an official cryptocurrency: the digital euro. A new financial revolution is underway …

What’s more all the software and firmware it uses is open source, and the safety has been audited by an independent company. Among the protection measures it includes, in addition to chip encryption, is the random keyboard, firmware authenticity check, USB connection encryption, encapsulation, secure boot and more.

If you’re interested, the safest cryptocurrency wallet Opolo Cosmos was funded in just 19 minutes on KickStarter. There you can buy it at a price of 349 euros. They will start shipping in August.