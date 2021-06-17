Opioid use wipes out US workforce

(Bloomberg) – Before the covid-19 pandemic, there was already a drug epidemic in the United States. Its unstoppable death toll added a record 90,722 overdose deaths for the year through November 2020, a grim number that was further obscured by coronavirus victims who recently surpassed 600,000, according to federal data released Wednesday.

As the virus crippled the country, the drug crisis spread to parts it hadn’t reached, exacerbated by the recession and the loss of millions of jobs. Not only did stores and restaurants close: support services went online, inpatient clinics closed, and mobile clinics were withdrawn. Without support, many Americans relapsed and some others turned to drugs for the first time.

Before the pandemic, unemployment in the United States reached a half-century low of 3.5%. Today, the country continues with almost 8 million fewer jobs. President Joe Biden’s Administration seeks full employment, but that goal will prove overwhelming as companies face an increasingly addicted workforce.

Ronald Armstrong, a 57-year-old recovered heroin user and counselor, has met new faces when handing out clean needles in Washington. Along Good Hope Road and in the downtown camps are younger and younger people and many others who have never bought drugs before.

“The onset of the pandemic aggravated the situation and made it easier to say, ‘The time is right,'” Armstrong said. “” Because I don’t have to work, no one is hiring anyway. ‘ That false reality of ‘As soon as they open town, I’m going to get a job.’ That’s not going to happen”.

Opioids are behind about three-quarters of overdoses, according to data on Wednesday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Washington was among the most deadly, with a 50% increase in deaths. Some of the shock is visible, such as the growing clusters of tents in the city center where many of these occur, a sight so common that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has mentioned it several times this year.

Yet much of the devastation in the capital is seen only by people who walk it daily, like Armstrong, even though it offers an early warning of cracks in the broader economy.

Drug use in the US is closely tied to the economy. The opioid crisis cost Americans more than $ 2.5 trillion between 2015 and 2018, according to the White House Council of Economic Advisers. It is also one of the reasons for the low participation of men in the labor market.

In his 2022 fiscal budget, Biden proposed more than $ 10 billion to combat the opioid epidemic, including funds for medical treatment and rehabilitation programs.

Original Note: Opioids Rip Through US Workforce, With Deaths at Record Level

