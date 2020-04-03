The other day, Gerard Tsobanian, CEO of the Mutua Madrid Open, surprised by some statements in which he assured that it would be necessary to sit down to propose a deadline where ATP and WTA declared 2020 as a “blank” year. In other words, his proposal is that from December 31, 2019 to January 1, 2021, absolutely no tournament would count so that the competition would resume defending the points prior to the 2019 tournaments. This would mean that Novak Djokovic had to give up the title won at the last Australian Open, as well as the Dubai title, or that Rafael Nadal will not have the title in Acapulco. Would this really be possible?

Of course, his proposal is more than improbable. “We erased everything and started again,” said Tsobanian, but Nole fans can rest easy because the Serb won the trophy in Melbourne with all merit and even if they made the decision not to play any more in all that remains of 2020 (something that begins to gain strength in recent weeks), everything that has been played in January and February of this year will be fully valid and no one will be able to take away in the offices the titles that were won fighting on the track.

Tsobanian, I think, proposes that as a measure for the circuit, since having a Ranking based on the points of the last 52 weeks, this way it would be much easier to defend the previous points. Actually, it would not be very difficult to adjust the rules in this case. Simply, in 2021 it would be necessary to defend the points of 2020 from January to March and, from Indian Wells, defend the points of 2019. It would be the most logical and fair decision for everyone and nobody would be harmed by this. Still, the ATP is working on various alternatives and it will be up to them to decide which system to apply to the points.

Despite all this, many debates and doubts arise regarding the Ranking. It was already known a couple of weeks ago that the ATP was going to freeze the classification until further notice, so the number of weeks as number 1 of Novak Djokovic was also stopped. There are several who consider it unfair, relying on the fact that there is no tennis from November to January and those weeks do count towards the record but this is a totally unusual situation and if there were no tennis from March to January, it would be almost 11 months given away in the middle of a world break without competition.

Just last night, my colleagues were debating this same thing in the Puntodebreak podcast. It is a matter with several edges and with opinions for all tastes and there are also those who ask what will happen to the “Number 1 of the end of the season”, another factor to consider in the records for which the members of the Big 3 fight. Of course, the problem the world currently has is much greater than what is discussed here, but to prevent the debate from dragging on, what the ATP and WTA should do is to set a deadline but to determine when to declare the rest of the season as suspended since the possible dance of dates does not benefit anyone and above all harms the viewer who already bought tickets, flights and hotel for June in Paris and has bought it again for September, being able to keep everything again hung if it is not possible to dispute the Parisian slam at that time.

