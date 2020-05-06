Tyson Foods Warns About Supply Chain 1:23

Editor’s Note: Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for years and a professor of communication science at Davidson College. He is the author of “My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Face of Crime, Poverty, and Racism in the American South”. His next book, “Why Didn’t We Riot? A Black Man in Trumpland ”will be released by Other Press this year. The opinions expressed in this column belong exclusively to the author. See more opinion pieces at CNNE.com/opinion.

. – I love to eat meat. A meal doesn’t feel like meatless, even if it’s just a slice of bologna between two loaves, like the one I ate this morning. I like the cooked steak, the fried, baked or battered chicken, the spicy sausage, and the well-seasoned burger with a perfect mix of tomato sauce and mustard. I may forget to eat vegetables, but never meat.

However, I am willing to give it up if it means that people like my brother, who worked at a small poultry processing plant in South Carolina, don’t have to risk their lives to do their jobs during this pandemic. United States President Donald Trump signed a decree on Tuesday to keep these meat processing facilities open, despite the fact that more than 4,900 workers tested positive for covid-19 and at least 20 died, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

After serving a decades-long prison sentence, the only stable job Moochie was initially able to get was at a poultry processing plant, where he had to deal with a unique mixture of blood and other fluids for several hours a day. Although it is not new for us. Where we grew up, it was not uncommon to see a man hitting a pig with an ax before removing its head and hanging it on a long, rusty nail by the side of the barn, letting the blood drain and… well, you can get the picture.

We are not easily impressed. We are not vegetarians. When two of my nieces brought vegan burgers to a cookout and asked us to protect them so no one would eat them until they got to the grill, we laughed. Their vegan burgers were safe with us. So I admit that part of me quietly approved of President Trump’s decision to use the Defense Production Act to keep meat and poultry processing plants open. That part of me that eats meat doesn’t know that there can be life without meat, or at least not a full life. For me, food is meat and meat is food. But then I thought about Moochie, and it seemed wrong to expect people like him to risk their lives so that others can continue to eat chicken nuggets.

I know it won’t be easy to give up meat. Breaking a pattern of behavior installed for decades is not an easy task. Honestly, it still feels like an impossible transition, even when I’m writing these words.

Occasionally, forces beyond our control reshape the world in ways we cannot anticipate. That is what the coronavirus is doing, whether we like it or not. When something important happens, the sudden change can be scary. In that state, our focus is primarily on what we are likely to lose, and the things we don’t want to leave because they have long comforted us. We want to go to the movies and sit in restaurants and yell at soccer players in crowded stadiums and hug friends and decide not to wash our hands after using a public toilet, because that’s what we’ve been doing for a long time. And because we’re Americans, damn it, and Americans can do whatever we want.

In that state of mind, we leave little room for new possibilities. We do not consider whether our habits are really necessary, or whether they are truly vital or sacred just because we have done them for a long time. Perhaps there is a better way to enjoy each other’s company than to meet on a grill for lunch. Perhaps there is a better way to eat than to make meat the center of almost all meals. Especially considering that the coronavirus is believed to have jumped from animals to humans.

Our bodies can survive without eating pork, beef, chicken or any other type. And there is reason to believe that average Americans might be more susceptible to the ravages of covid-19 due to poor health, which has been caused in part by fetishizing meat. We know it is a fetish because, although the President of the United States and corporate executives have been trying to force vulnerable workers to expose themselves to covid-19 so that we can continue to eat meat, that did not generate a protest against it. Few of us protest or repair the absurd or immoral side of pretending that other human beings sacrifice themselves so that others can continue eating hamburgers.

Coronavirus is not the first virus to change the course of world history and it will not be the last. It has disrupted our lives in a terrible way, and it may have pushed the country into another economic recession. It is a reminder that we are not in control of everything. But there are some things we can do, and how we respond to this pandemic is one of them. As part of that response, we should reconsider our relationship with meat and question the deep-seated behaviors that have brought us comfort, while exposing the most vulnerable to increased risk.

