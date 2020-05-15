Since we first saw the video on one of the renowned entertainment websites, in which they “aroused curiosity” as to whether or not it was the real Juan Gabriel, the credibility of that medium fell apart.

The fact that they have echoed and published such a lie originated on the networks makes us think that what they need are numbers on the site regardless of the yellowish content of this news that at first glance is more false than a plastic coin.

In recent days a video emerged in which a man is seen speaking in front of the camera and assuring that he is the singer Juan Gabriel who has decided to speak and promises that he will soon explain why he faked his death. This is outrageous, since everyone knows that Juan Gabriel died of a heart attack on August 28, 2016 at his home in Santa Monica, California, although since he died some have come out to “confirm” that Juanga “is alive.” Is it serious that someone can believe them?

Juan Gabriel during the last concert of his life at El Forum in Los Angeles.

Without being experts in video editing, it is evident that it is a badly done facial montage, because it is also done on a face that has a mutilated beard in a circular way at the chin and neck and that is also distorted when the phony mocks his hand to his mouth to say goodbye to his “fans” with an air kiss.

To complete, the falsity of the identity of the person involved, the voice and accent do not coincide with the voice of someone who was known in life as El Divo de Juárez, whose voice was particular, although there are many who have managed to imitate his voice when interpreting and singing .

It is true that we never saw the body of Juan Gabriel after his death and that at the time what could be seen was the container in which his ashes were allegedly in the hands of his adopted son Iván Aguilera, who ended up becoming the sole owner of all the cultural and legal heritage related to the singer, leaving “geez without him and with nothing” to the other children, recognized or not.

But from there, to pretend that Juan Gabriel is alive and that he has decided to stand up in the midst of this pandemic to send a message of support to the fans in the ‘month of March 2020 ”, that is already a true lack of respect to the intelligence of the people.

The worst thing of all is that there are many people who have believed the story. And before this we think that what was born on social networks should have stayed there to generate a few “likes” and that’s it (it has more than 3 million views on YouTube). The reproduction of this fake news in supposed important media that wanted to add to the “little game of the numbers” on its website was not deserved. But in the face of the ridiculous spread of this falsehood everywhere, I have no choice but to comment on it, but not feed the curiosity of knowing whether or not Juan Gabriel is the one in the video or telling the reader to “judge whether or not it is the real Juan Gabriel ”. No, not that gentlemen.

The consequences of the case

If they thought that this was nothing more than a joke on the networks, very bad indeed, they are wrong, as it turns out that Guillermo Pous, lawyer and executor of the deceased singer’s legacy has spoken out against the ‘phony’ who will surely be left “without money”. As long as they find it.

The thing is not so simple, as we said first we will have to find out who is behind this edition and that false face with montage that was achieved with a “software called Face, which has been used on several occasions by many celebrities”, as explained by the lawyer Pous in a link with the Mexican television program Ventaneando, of the TV Azteca chain.

The lawyer also confirmed what many already knew, that it was evident that it was not the true Alberto Aguilera Valadez, the real name of JuanGa, and that despite the statements given in the video, according to Pous, “there is no impersonation of identity. We take it as satire. There is no direct profit that has been absorbed as a consequence. ” And “for now no” no legal action will be taken since the origin is unknown.

After those statements we now ask ourselves. With this Tik Tok boom among people in quarantine, wouldn’t it have been better to take it that way on the networks and now? Why make this nonsense news when falsehood is evident?

I say no? at the end of the day, as Juanga himself would say in life, “what is seen is not asked.”

