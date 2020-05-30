(Credit: ERNESTO BENAVIDES / . via .)

Editor’s Note: Fernando Ramos has been a CNN en Español correspondent in Bogotá for two decades.

(CNN Spanish) – It has been like a silent and devastating tsunami, devastating everything in its path. Covid-19 changed the world as we knew it. Hundreds of thousands of dead who have not even been able to be dismissed by their relatives. Millions of infected people fighting for their lives in intensive care units. Doctors, nurses and assistants in strenuous and heroic days in hospitals and other health centers that, in many cases, were not prepared for the magnitude of the pandemic.

Humanity has been losing many privileges that before were not even valued in their real dimension. The value of little things. The energy contained in a hug, the joy of waiting for those who came from an airport trip, walking hand in hand, shopping in company, dancing for hours in a disco, sharing with friends in a bar, enjoying a concert, Study in a classroom, push yourself to the max in a marathon, exercise outdoors, go to the beach, enjoy a good dinner in a restaurant, watch a movie premiere in the company of your partner. What was everyday now seems a thing of the past.

Millions have lost their jobs worldwide. Poverty and inequality threaten to reach unsuspected levels. Presidents overwhelmed by the avalanche of social demands for the minimum vital subsistence. Urban and rural mobility stopped by air, water and land in many countries. Stock markets in unprecedented negative figures. Companies declared bankrupt and dreams of entrepreneurs shattered.

Almost all sports are suspended. Postponed local and international soccer tournaments, the Olympic games. Empty stadiums, basketball courts without players or fans. Professional cyclists train on exercise bikes at home. The restart of professional activities is uncertain. Celebrations are prohibited in the few cases in which the football show has been allowed to return. There is no public.

It is a new dynamic of human behavior. Faces covered by face masks, glasses and acrylic protectors. Social distancing and extreme sanitary and hygienic measures. Nothing seems to be too much to protect yourself from contagion. Direct contact has been lost, new online communication platforms replace face-to-face conversations. Telecommuting is now the salvation of companies that still have ways to pay their workers’ wages.

An apocalyptic scenario that we are just beginning to be aware of. And it terrifies the future in the short and medium term. All clinging to the hope of a vaccine or a cure to stop the massive contagion.

Children and the elderly are the most affected by the declared quarantine in the countries most affected by the coronavirus. Whole days looking out a window or waiting on a balcony for the solution that does not come. Separate families and life projects in pause mode. Deferred marriages. And in other cases, a coexistence – often difficult – in the midst of confinement.

The despair can be seen on the faces of those who want to reopen their businesses, their small shops, restaurants, bars and hairdressers. Among those who want to return to their countries after weeks stranded abroad.

There is also fear for the uncertainty of the future. Groups of mariachis serenade in front of apartment buildings to receive some help that will allow them to continue bringing food to their homes. Passenger car drivers can no longer bear to have their units turned off and begin protesting to be let to work. Informal vendors risk going out to sell their sweets, cigarettes, and trinkets for a little money and a living. Either the coronavirus kills you or hunger kills you, they say.

We have all lost something in this crisis. Many had already lost their freedom and are living a true hell in prisons in which there is a real emergency due to the cases and deaths due to the covid-19.

The rulers improvise, some do not know what to do. There are those who turn to populism, others hide the figures of the real dimension of the disease in their countries. Many no longer have the budget to continue providing humanitarian assistance. They go to loans before banks or international organizations. They borrow their countries to mitigate collateral damage and the social consequences that covid-19 will bring.

Young people look to the future with pessimism while taking refuge in social networks. Some find comfort in the free virtual concerts of their favorite artists. Others take advantage of the time to study in the multiple open academic offerings and in free lectures and lectures.

And again, the repeated questions return to our minds, like the sound of a drill on the pavement: How long will we be in this situation? Will we have a life like before? Will we have to live forever with the covid-19? Will we be better human beings after this?

The pandemic has taken many lives, it has caused a lot of pain, a lot of uncertainty, a lot of fear and fear. It has also forced us to reinvent ourselves, unlearn and also detach ourselves. To be patient and appreciate the value of time and simple things. It has forced us to live with the fundamentals and also to understand that we had many other things left over. It has given the word solidarity another meaning and, for many, it has taught us to understand that the true meaning of having the privilege of being alive is to share and serve.

And how has the covid-19 impacted you?

.