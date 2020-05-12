WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by tables holding testing supplies and machines, speaks during a press briefing about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Several White House staff members and aides have recently tested positive for the coronavirus and three top health officials from the White House coronavirus task force are now self-quarantining after potential exposure. (Photo by Drew Angerer / .)

Editor’s Note: Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a columnist for world affairs. She is a frequent CNN opinion contributor, contributing columnist for The Washington Post, and columnist for the World Politics Review. Follow her on Twitter @fridaghitis. The opinions expressed in this comment are those of the author. Read more opinion at CNNe.com/opinion.

. – The manipulation program returned to the White House on Monday, with President Donald Trump and his entourage of cronies lying, cheating, and promoting the version of reality that Trump wants Americans to believe. He seems to be saying ignore your own eyes, your life turned around and the refrigerated trucks containing the corpses of the victims of the coronavirus: The United States is moving forward now that its fearless leader has defeated the invisible enemy.

“We have faced the moment and we have prevailed,” Trump proclaimed. It was quite a tale. Then she continued clarifying the statement when some facts were presented to her, but it would still be absurd.

The clear fact is that Americans continue to die in terrible numbers, as many as 2,000 die and an additional 20,000 are diagnosed every day, with some projections indicating that they could increase to 200,000 new cases and 3,000 deaths each day as of June 1. But Trump is turning sharply towards the November elections. Now it’s about winning reelection, and that requires trying to convince Americans that the task is largely complete.

While Trump claims he has done a fantastic job and is moving toward the “transition to greatness,” his new favorite catchphrase, his accomplices in the right-wing media have launched a campaign to discredit statistics and push conspiracy theories that They claim that the large death count is a plot against the President.

Experience suggests that Trump will openly tweet his support for those claims, Axios reports that he has already been complaining to his advisers as the November election draws near and the numbers begin to reflect warnings from epidemiologists that it is reopening the economy in an irresponsible way that will lead to far more deaths than we would otherwise have.

Why are there so many deaths in the United States? by coronavirus? 1:28

Already one of the main forecast sources used by the White House coronavirus task force has nearly doubled its death estimate to more than 130,000 in August. That’s tens of thousands of people who will lose their lives in part as a result of premature and disorganized effort to boost the economy. Trump, probably rightly so, believes that an unemployment rate at the level of the Great Depression could cost him the election.

So you’re pushing for a reopening now, with insufficient evidence and without CDC guidelines on how to do it safely.

Trump wants to talk about the pandemic in the past tense, but reality stands in the way. When asked to explain his grotesque “we’ve prevailed” statement in front of more than 80,000 coronavirus deaths, Trump said he was referring to the evidence, arguing against all evidence that he is doing a fantastic job on that front.

That’s not true either, but that’s just another obstacle to jumping.

The lies appeared even before the briefing began on Monday. The banners displayed behind the lectern falsely stated “America is leading the world in evidence.” That was the motto of the day, with Trump repeatedly making the claim, as if repeating it made it happen.

It is possible that EE. USA He has done more tests than any country, but according to the population, he is not at the top, according to the Worldometers count at the time Trump was speaking. In fact, it is below dozens of countries; worse than countries like Russia, Canada, Spain, Italy, Slovenia and Belarus.

Trump, with input from Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Brett Giroir and others, tried every possible manipulation of the numbers to trick the American public into thinking that the test is a triumph. Trump and Giroir absurdly compared US levels of evidence with South Korea, a country that was put into action from the beginning, when Trump still claimed that the coronavirus was like the flu and the United States would soon have “zero” cases. South Korea does not need to screen millions of people today because it only has a few new cases every day, compared to tens of thousands in the United States.

Trump contradicts nurse’s claim and more from covid-19 1:39

Trump also claimed that the United States and Germany have the fewest deaths per population. That is false. The US death rate of 247 per million population is among the highest tolls on record. Germany’s rate, according to Worldometers, is 91 per million.

As he has for months, Trump said that anyone who wants to get tested today can do it. That is obviously false. He then made the surprising statement that only people with symptoms should be tested, although we know that the most insidious form of transmission of the virus comes from infected but asymptomatic people.

He and Giroir both insisted that the United States is conducting sufficient tests. But the United States has not “prevailed” on that front, or on almost any front that has to do with this catastrophically mismanaged challenge. Months ago, the administration promised 27 million tests by the end of March. We are a third of the way, and it is mid-May. Experts say we need to run millions of tests a day to safely reopen the economy.

It is puzzling why a country that can accomplish so many extraordinary feats has been unable to produce enough swabs, reagents, and test kits. Trump has been slow to offer states help with the tests, which he finally did on Monday, but by now it’s clear that he won’t wait until the tests are thorough and the number of cases makes it safe to reopen before urging Americans to go back to work.

The White House has been trying to tap dance to get out of the damning fact that Trump is urging Americans to risk their lives despite insufficient evidence, while demanding that everyone in the White House be checked regularly. The double standard only proves that Trump wants others to take risks that he refuses to accept. It’s about choice. Even wearing a face mask, which has now instructed people around him to do so, is something that Trump denies himself, reportedly, because he thinks it doesn’t make him look good. In addition, masks protect others. Using one would not help.

Everything Trump does now is to win reelection. Nothing, not even stopping the pandemic, matters more to him.

