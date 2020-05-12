Welcome to your new office: your home 4:09

Editor’s Note: Alexander Alonso is the head of knowledge operations for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), who heads the Professional Certified and Senior Certified Professional certifications, as well as the research and service functions of SHRM knowledge consulting. The opinions expressed in this column belong exclusively to the author.

(CNN Business) – The world of work will never be the same. The coronavirus has fundamentally changed all aspects of the workplace: from commuting to our place of employment to how we interact with colleagues.

Businesses are not running as usual: that’s for sure. Research from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) found that 71% of employers have difficulty adjusting to remote work, 65% say maintaining employee morale has been a challenge, and more than a third face difficulties with the company culture. Although this portrays a discouraging image, it also presents an opportunity to remodel and reinvent the workplace in the face of a post-covid-19 reality.

The challenge is how will we transform the workplace into something new without destroying the old components that are worth keeping?

On the one hand, remote work will become a much more recognized alternative than employment within specific offices or places. In fact, 64% of employees already telecommute most of the time, according to a study by SHRM and Oxford Economics. Going forward, companies are likely to be more open to accepting requests from employees to work from home, and some may even decide that all operations be remote once their office leases are terminated.

Now, for companies that do decide to centralize their workspaces, the offices of the future will be designed so that people can work together while remaining physically separate. Businesses will forget about open floor plans and shared workplaces. We will see virtual workspaces increase in office buildings and closed cubicles and spaces will return.

Simply put, companies may have to redesign their workplace to replace it with models like Cushman & Wakefield’s “2-meter office,” a conceptual design of what company spaces would look like once we get back to job. Additionally, offices may incorporate locations for daily temperature checks, and visiting a skyscraper or corporate campus may require a security check that includes a body temperature check. Telemedicine services offered through work will also increase as companies recognize the value of distance care.

Business and human resources departments must collaborate with each other: instead of showing that an organization is recession-proof, it must be shown to be “pandemic-proof”.

Companies will also have stricter requirements for work clothes. General Motors recently announced that employees returning to certain plants must wear personal protective equipment (EPP). Currently, more than half of essential companies – particularly food, lodging and manufacturing services – are allowing the use of PPE in their uniforms, including gloves and face masks, according to what SHRM research found. This is likely to continue after the coronavirus.

In addition, there will be millions of lives lost due to covid-19 worldwide, and while everyone is dealing with its effects, employers will also need to pay more attention to mental health. On a scale of “never,” “rarely,” “sometimes,” and “often,” nearly 1 in 4 employees said they now “often” feel depressed or hopeless, according to SHRM research. In the near future, it is not unreasonable to expect health care providers to visit the workplace and for mental health professionals to become permanent staff.

However, most importantly, we will see companies reaffirm the need for strong HR managers to overcome this pandemic and future threats. A good human resources leader can reinvent the company and create skill sets. A great human resources leader can get the workforce through a crisis and protect staff and stakeholders. The best professionals in this area are responding to the covid-19 with the ingenuity of a higher level: their organizations are not only surviving, they are thriving.

America’s workforce is no stranger to crises. As history teaches us: this will also happen. In the post-covid-19 world of work, we all have to be able to adapt.

