. – Maybe you feel it, the weight in the air, this psychological force that makes everything seem heavier. We are told it may be a duel, and it probably is, although I suspect it is also guilt. At least it is for me: guilt for not giving more, for not helping enough, for being a non-essential worker in a time of so much need.

Let me tell you about two essential workers in St. Louis. They would not have chosen this task if other plans had materialized. They also wouldn’t have chosen to sleep in the same Dodge Caravan they use to deliver meals for DoorDash. But this is life, with all its unexpected burdens, and they seem to be doing their best. They have also seen a change in customer behavior since the pandemic began. Despite the added weight, or perhaps because of it, people are being friendlier.

Sometime before the crisis, a man came up with a strategy to get a free dinner. He stood outside, took the delivery, and then complained to DoorDash that it had never arrived. After all, how could the person who delivered the food be sure that he really was the one outside? It could have been a telepathic criminal who was in the right place at the right time to intercept food. His plan failed. Instead of a refund, what I got was the suspension of your account.

Kim Cookembo told me this story to illustrate a larger point: She has not seen such misbehavior in the past month and a half. No one has been rude, he said. This is more surprising given how often the food is late. Things are not exactly normal in restaurants.

They have more food orders to transport than usual, and one or more kitchen employees may be on leave or ill, and it all takes longer with these new precautions, including a restaurant plan to minimize physical contact by asking you to put your debit card in a tray. The self-service line can have a row of 30 cars.

His partner, Dereck Stonefish, picks up the food and drives the truck. Kim either takes her to the door or leaves her outside, depending on the client’s request. Some are very careful, like the woman who came out in a full surgical gown and cleaned everything with Clorox wipes. Others are very grateful, such as a woman who tipped the DoorDash app and a second cash tip, along with mineral water and a handwritten thank you note.

Kim is 43 years old; Dereck, 41. Their bed is at the back, on a 2-by-4 plywood base, under which they store their art supplies. The truck has a lighter next to the center console. That’s where the slow cooker connects. It is useful for making rice or pasta when they have some time at night, while parked outside the truck stop that pays to take showers.

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of being locked up at home. Sometimes Kim and Dereck imagine themselves in that situation.

“We would find that that is a privilege,” he told me.

Last year Dereck suffered from leg pain, which turned out to be a blood clot, and subsequent medical attention revealed stage 3 colon cancer, leading to emergency surgery. He would rather not find out what the coronavirus does to him. Neither did Kim, who recently went to the hospital with a heart condition. This is one reason why they use hand sanitizer before, during, and after each order. They would not be the first in this pandemic to die from going to work.

Tips are a crucial part of your income. I asked DoorDash for information about paying drivers, and a spokesperson declined to speak. What I received was a statement that the company had added new benefits for its collaborators during the crisis, including face masks, hand sanitizer, discounted virtual urgent care, and a financial assistance program.

But even on a good day, according to Kim and Dereck, the money they get from DoorDash is barely enough to put gas in the tank. Nothing for groceries, laundry, blood-thinning medications, showers at the truck stop, and their cell phone bills, which they use for many things. To take food orders. To read the news. To search for other jobs.

Kim has worked as a social justice activist. Dereck graduated from Sitting Bull College and in 2011 received a graduate research fellowship from the National Science Foundation. Seeking to complete a doctorate in zoology from North Dakota State University, he studied the migratory patterns of blackbirds, using geolocators to track them across the prairie.

But the project was put aside, he told me, and the funds ran out. He went through two divorces, straying from his chosen path. She worked in public health with an indigenous tribe in Washington state, but left because the home was too expensive. Now he is one thesis away from his doctorate, lost in an unstable job market with no physical address.

Do you remember what I said about guilt? About the feeling that I’m not doing enough in a crisis? Dereck is sorry too. He would like to continue working in public health, helping to bridge the gap between skeptical American Indians and a health system that has failed them before, using their education to help save people’s lives. Someday I could do this, if the opportunity arises.

But in the meantime, he and Kim have found another mission: delivering food to hungry people, and deciding to be grateful, whether or not the customer leaves a tip. Perhaps they are sick or unemployed. Maybe they spent their last five dollars on that Big Mac combo. Maybe that BMW is about to be repossessed. Who knows. Kim and Dereck may not have much money, but in this pandemic they are delivering something really valuable: the benefit of the doubt.

There was an order from McDonald’s: some Quarter Pound combos, some Happy Boxes. A woman, who was apparently at his job, sent him home. Kim brought the food to the door. A teenage girl appeared. Then four or five more children.

Kim’s daughter is old now and lives alone, but Kim remembered her years as a single mother, trying to put together enough change to buy her daughter a chicken sandwich. Was this client another single mother? “Oh,” said one of the children, “He ordered it!”

The woman did not leave a tip. It was good.

“Just seeing how happy they were,” Kim recalled, “and everyone said, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you!’ That was enough.”

