. – The murder of George Floyd and the national explosion of protests that followed exposed the long crisis of racism in the United States. But even as we continue to push for criminal justice reforms, the United States must not forget the deadly health crisis that still plagues the nation, another crisis that reflects deep patterns of racial difference.

Black communities in urban and rural cities from coast to coast are disproportionately bearing the brunt of the covid-19 pandemic. They need and deserve a national response to the special situations that make them especially vulnerable to the virus.

It is not just a public health problem, but a moral one. It is a story we are forgetting as the nation fights for the reopening: how, when, and if states and other localities ease the covid-19 restrictions and / or whether they will reopen industries, parks, schools, beaches, and places of worship.

The floor of the New York Stock Exchange has reopened. All or part of each state has reopened and loosen public health restrictions, allowing many companies to resume operations.

But even as we go into an understandable rush to find out again and again whether it’s safe to be away from home, the United States must not forget the millions of vulnerable people who are still in grave danger of serious injury and death from covid-19 .

Disparities have made headlines in the short history of the covid-19 crisis.

In New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic, black and Hispanic residents have died from covid-19 at twice the rate of whites. The Chicago Tribune, reporting municipal health data, reported in early April that “black Chicagoans die nearly six times as often as white residents.”

Blacks make up 13% of Michigan’s population, but 40% of covid-19 deaths in the state. The deaths are concentrated in Detroit, which has more than 78% blacks. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, in early May, 57% of the 2,154 people in the state who died from covid-19 were black, although the state is only 32% black.

In late April, just a couple of months after the pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reported that “younger blacks and Latinos are dying of covid-19 at higher rates in California,” and in May a chilling headline on the site. Web DCist noted that “Washington blacks represent less than half of its population, but 80% of coronavirus deaths.”

Even more troubling, the LA Times says that Los Angeles health authorities now find that “the virus is increasingly devastating the predominantly black and Latino neighborhoods with the highest levels of poverty, while the wealthier, white majority enclaves initially they reported some of the higher infection rates see slower growth. ”

And CNN reported that the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico, has moved to New York and now has the highest per capita covid-19 infection rate in the United States.

Such news, coupled with the grim reality of rising death rates, have persuaded many political leaders, including the Governors of Michigan and Louisiana and the Mayor of Washington, to establish official commissions to investigate racial and ethnic disparities in the crisis. .

The panel will almost certainly (re) discover what experts have known all along: the underlying health problems in low-income and minority communities, known as comorbidities, leave them especially vulnerable to covid-19. Like the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They warned from the beginning, you are more likely to have a severe negative reaction to the coronavirus if you already have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and liver disease, or if you are on dialysis.

All of these ailments have been serious problems for decades in urban communities, low-income rural areas and County India.

The Washington Department of Health reports that “The racial disparities regarding obesity in the district are extreme. For example, less than one in ten white residents in the district are obese, while one in three blacks in the district are obese. ”

In New York City, a striking 987,000 residents have diabetes, and 40% of school-age children are obese, making them more likely to have type 2 diabetes in the future. Black, Latino, and Asian New Yorkers are twice as likely as whites to have diabetes, according to an analysis by the Food Policy Center at Hunter College in New York City.

And Native Americans have the highest rates of diabetes in the nation, the Center reported. This is one of the reasons why the high infection rate of the Navajo Nation is distressing.

To its credit, President Donald Trump’s administration has taken steps to address these health disparities. The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health recently allocated up to $ 22 million for a program specifically aimed at delivering information to minority communities most affected by covid-19.

That is a good start, but there is still much to do.

States and cities where disparities exist should attack underlying health problems like diabetes with the same urgency and resources that they rushed to bring respirators, face masks, and other life-saving equipment to front-line workers. A broad national campaign is needed to explain that dealing with problems like obesity can save lives, not only in the long term, but as an immediate response to the pandemic.

This is not someone else’s problem. It is a mistake to imagine that the virus will selectively free rich, white Americans. We are all one step away from the army of cooks, waiters, transit workers, drivers, airport baggage handlers, hairdressers, delivery men, and assembly line workers who are currently bearing the brunt of infections, illness, and death.

The need to move on to the next major event should not blind us to the ongoing health crisis in black urban and rural communities from coast to coast. We really won’t beat the disease until we develop a plan to make these vulnerable communities safer and more resilient.