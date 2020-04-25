There are no magic formulas, what you can do is perform different actions to achieve the goals and objectives that help SMEs.

By Dr. Noé Moctezuma Medina *

From the beginning of the year we had a modest expectation of having a better year than 2019, there was talk of moderate growth for our country, but unfortunately now we are facing a situation in the macro environment that exceeds our possibilities of controlling these external factors and They are particularly health and economic and have a direct impact on the finances of SMEs.

I have read in various media and from experts that we have never experienced a similar situation and I agree with this statement, in Mexico we have experienced several economic crises and this seems to be the mother of all crises.

But what we cannot do is stay static, Heraclitus of Ephesus already said “change is the only constant”.

In this situation it is important to adapt to changes. Large companies have experienced it by not wanting to adapt to the changes that the market requires, for example Kodak, Blockbuster, BlackBerry to name just a few examples.

The important thing is the teaching that we must acquire from these companies. If these large emporiums have disappeared, then there is a high percentage that SMEs also disappear in situations that affect them in their sales and daily operations.

And what to do about it? The bad news is that there are no magic formulas to save small or medium-sized companies, much will depend on what sector we are talking about, service or commerce, if this sector is growing, if it is stagnant or no longer grows.

Read also: The government tightens its belt due to COVID-19 and the fall of petro-prices

But if we take into account the current scenario, we can say that this is a very complex situation that most of the SMEs in Mexico are going through, but what options do we have to try to overcome the current situation of a lack of sales?

We must remember that there are no magic formulas, what you can do is perform different actions to achieve the goals and objectives that help SMEs.

What options do SMEs have to do something different?

1. The OAS advances its plan to digitize one million SMEs in Mexico; In March, the Organization of American States (OAS), in conjunction with Mexican authorities, launched a portal with which it seeks to upload a little more than a million Mexican SMEs to the digital economy. The OAS launched the Emprender.com portal. mx, through which it seeks that small and medium-sized companies have an online store in just 30 minutes, this is a great opportunity to integrate SMEs into a modality that grows year by year.

2. Analyze a credit; We know that loans do not have a good acceptance for SMEs, in fact in Mexico it is one of the countries that has one of the highest rates and this means that most SMEs do not approach banks, but this could be another option, as long as it is beneficial and is carefully analyzed so as not to get into inadequate debt.

3. Seek support from the Federal and local government. A loan support has just been announced for a million small and medium-sized companies, although it is said that it is not enough because in Mexico there are more than 4 million SMEs, it is important to look for options and this is one, you could possibly be a candidate for this type of props.

4. Knowledge update; According to the Inegi, 44.9% of SMEs do not provide training, while in micro the percentage rises to 85%. Although this information is from 2019 from ENAPROCE, this is a constant: times of crisis are an opportunity to learn something new. Currently thanks to ICT there are different platforms such as coursera, or edx.org that offer free online courses.

5. Another option is to create collaborative work where the merchants in the area or neighborhood organize to create a directory of the different services and consumer products offered and thus promote their products or services at home. This initiative is aligned with the proposal to stay home.

Although we face an enormous challenge from different perspectives, we must remember that changes are a constant, and this will not change, but what we can do is learn from the experiences of other times and other companies, we must seek new alternatives for solution for SMEs and even thinking about whether our current business model is in force or it is time to generate a change. The challenges are enormous and often the solutions do not arise from the traditional way of doing things, we must look for new ideas or create new ways.

* Postgraduate Director in Business Innovation for Competitiveness at the Intercontinental University.

The opinions of this article are the responsibility of the author and independent of the editorial line and position of Fortune in Spanish.