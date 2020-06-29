Editor’s Note: Dr. Saju Mathew is a CNN Medical Analyst, Primary Care Physician, and Public Health Specialist. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, @drsajumathew. The opinions expressed in this comment belong to the author. See more opinion at CNNe.com/opinion

. – I grew up in West Africa with parents from East India. Every year, we spent our summer vacations in Kerala, a state along the southern coast of India.

While known for its beautiful backwaters and Ayurvedic centers, Kerala is making headlines today because of its success in containing covid-19. Despite the fact that Kerala confirmed its first coronavirus case on January 30, the state, with a population of around 35 million, had 3,726 active cases as of this Friday, with 22 deaths, approximately one death for every 1.5 million people, as reported by the Indian government.

Kerala, which is a communist state, has invested in strong public health and education systems. It also has the highest literacy rate (over 92%) of any Indian state and, as of 2016, the highest life expectancy rate, at approximately 75 years old. All of these factors contribute to creating a population that understands the deadly nature of this virus, and that has great confidence in its leaders.

A key authority in the effort to combat the coronavirus has been Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, also known as Masetra Shailaja or the “coronavirus hunter”. She joins a list of women leaders around the world who have earned respect for their willingness to listen and act early and aggressively.

While Shailaja is praised for her effective health approach in this time of crisis, her claim to fame actually came before the coronavirus pandemic. In 2018, a deadly virus called Nipah was discovered in Kerala. Its symptoms include headache, confusion, and drowsiness. It can progress rapidly as a serious disease of the nervous system and even lead to death.

Shailaja was aggressive in her approach. She stayed in the area where the virus was killing people, mobilized a healthcare team, and tracked and isolated people exposed to the virus. Although it left 17 dead, Kerala quickly contained it and prevented its spread throughout the state.

This experience prepared her to lead Kerala through the current pandemic. Long before Kerala had her first case of covid-19 and just three days after reading about the new virus in China, Shailaja began taking action, establishing a control room and instructing 14 other health districts to do so. same. The Minister of Health’s experience with the Nipah virus apparently gave her the confidence to be aggressive against the pandemic.

When the first case came from Wuhan, China in late January, she followed WHO’s testing, tracing, isolation and support protocol. Authorities verified the temperatures of travelers from China and those with fever were isolated in hospitals, while other passengers who may have been exposed were allowed to be quarantined at their home, which contained further spread of the virus. Two hospitals in each district were reserved to treat covid-19 patients and separate entrances and exits were assigned.

Kerala is unique when it comes to this highly effective contact tracking public health strategy due to its grassroots movement. At one point there were more than 150,000 people under strict quarantine.

In addition to employing aggressive testing, contact tracing, and extended quarantines, the state provided a safety net for some of its neediest residents, offering shelter and meals for thousands, including around 150,000 migrant workers who were fed during the quarantine period.

With Kerala emerging from confinement and people returning from other countries and states within India, cases have been on the rise. While it remains to be seen whether Kerala can contain the virus, Shailaja said she had planned that there would be a second wave once travel restrictions are lifted. Officials stick to the strategy: test and track people at transportation hubs like the airport and railway stations, with additional checkpoints on major roads. For now, the state continues to celebrate low death rates from covid-19.

Kerala’s coronavirus strategy should serve as a model for both India and the rest of the world. India could be beaten if this virus gets out of control. With more than 1 billion people living in confined spaces and a healthcare system that is not equipped for a surge, India should look to Kerala, which has cracked down on this invisible enemy that is spreading across the world.