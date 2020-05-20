Editor’s Note: Jamie Metzl is the founder of OneShared.World, a member of the World Health Organization’s international advisory committee on human genome editing, and the author of “Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity”. Follow him on Twitter @jamiemetzl The opinions expressed are his. See more opinion articles on CNNE.com/opinion

. – The coronavirus alone did not break our world. It simply exposed a world that was already breaking.

With the collapse of our global health infrastructure, economies, governments and power structures and billions of people around the world, including the most vulnerable and at risk, we are in a time of transition for our planet. The last time we experienced something like this was in the early years of World War II.

However, when our world collapsed in the 1930s and 1940s, we had leaders like Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill who presented a better worldview that they hoped to build when the war was won. Our best strategy was to follow them to victory. Today, in the absence of equivalent leadership, ordinary people around the world must unite to emerge from the present darkness.

This process must begin with an honest understanding of the core problem we face.

In the strictest sense, we are fighting the spread of the deadly covid-19 pandemic. But because there could be an even more deadly pathogen around the corner, we must also be building better infrastructure to counter all deadly pandemics. But even if we miraculously achieve that, we still won’t be sure.

Imagine if our world today was not shattered by a virus but by nuclear bombs detonated simultaneously in major cities. Survivors would have a slightly modified version of the conversation we are having today, pointing to decades of reports that warn in increasingly grim terms of the growing threat. The same could apply if our ocean ecosystem collapsed, if climate change made large stretches of our planet uninhabitable, or if there were cascading failures or famine turning billions of people into roving refugees.

Looking at these challenges collectively makes it increasingly clear that the final problem we face today is not coronavirus or deadly pathogens, or any other threat. It is our inability to solve most of the shared existential challenges we face. We have failed to create a global public health system with the power to protect ourselves from deadly pandemics, a global environmental authority to coordinate efforts to save our planet, or a mechanism to prevent the widespread spread of weapons of mass destruction, all for the same reason.

In each of these areas, the narrow interests of our specific nations dominate our collective needs as members of a species that shares the same planet. Our national political leaders have been unable to protect us not because they have not done their job but because they have done precisely the job we hired them for.

However, if this virus has taught us anything, it is that we are all part of a humanity that faces an enemy that does not significantly differentiate between us. If the virus mutates and grows in poor countries with weak public health infrastructures and vulnerable governments and populations, people in wealthier countries will be hurt. Our health and well-being, in this regard, reside in any other human species and in the rest of our shared ecosystem.

Once we fully recognize this interdependence, we will realize that helping others is not charity. It is one of the best investments we can make to help ourselves.

But it is not enough just to recognize our interdependence. If we don’t have leaders like FDR and Churchill today, we have to divide the work of global leadership among ourselves.

Although our national governments and international organizations are essential, we can only address our greatest common threats if we come together to demand that our collective needs be met.

In recognition of this critical need to unite to save ourselves, more than 1,000 people from 85 countries came together in the early days of the covid-19 pandemic to form OneShared.World, a broad-based and inclusive community working to ensure better future for humanity and the sustainability of our collective home. We are a fully inclusive social movement and a political force that represents the democratic expression of our common humanity.

Over the past six weeks we have collectively drafted the Declaration of Interdependence, which we recently published in multiple languages. This statement reaffirms our mutual responsibility for our common well-being, and affirms that an appreciation of our interdependence and our shared ecosystem should aim to underpin efforts to help build a healthy, safe and sustainable future for all. People from all over the world have been invited to join our movement by signing the Promise of Interdependence.

Our four-stage strategy involves active public participation and education, developing broad partnerships with aligned organizations, launching thematic campaigns focused on urgent needs, and working to integrate an appreciation of the mutual responsibilities of interdependence in missions. and platforms of organizations, entities, companies, political parties and governments around the world. Our ultimate goal will be achieved when leaders at all levels, from local communities and city councils to state and provincial legislatures, national governments, the G7, the G20, the United Nations, wisely balance local and national interests with global public interests for mutual benefit across geographies and generations and when the needs of all people and our common home are addressed effectively, equitably and sustainably.

This all sounds bold, it is. The demands of our crisis require nothing less.

With our world in a dizzying mess as we recover from the covid-19 pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to start building a better world.

Let us be ashamed if we do not collectively take advantage of this moment.

.