Editor’s Note: Dr. Julio Frenk is President of the University of Miami, Acting Executive Director of Uhealth and former Minister of Health of Mexico. Felicia Marie Knaul is director of the Institute for Advanced Studies for the Americas at the University of Miami and professor at the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami. Michael Touchton is an associate professor in the political science department and a leading professor of global health for the Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas at the University of Miami.

(CNN Spanish) – Latin America is currently in an exponential growth phase of the covid-19 pandemic. The region reached this stage long after East Asia, Europe, Canada, and the United States, giving leaders and healthcare systems the opportunity to prepare weeks ahead. However, delayed policy implementation, weak leadership and weak and underserved health systems exacerbate the problem in several countries. Latin America needs a policy framework that prioritizes health and, at the same time, that alleviates economic difficulties and takes into account the burden that will be felt by the poor, those with unstable employment and women who, in many cases, are the ones who have in charge of the care tasks.

In Latin America, as in other parts of the world, we are witnessing the dangers of delayed action at the hands of populist regimes that devalue science and evidence, putting millions of people at risk, until they are proven wrong and They must backtrack to implement policies that contain the virus. Conversely, leaders who use scientific information to make decisions can implement health policies that aim to flatten the curve as well as economic and social policies that help mitigate the consequences to contain the pandemic.

As we have seen, implementing initiatives to mitigate the spread of the virus can determine the trajectory and severity of infections, and the ability to apply scarce resources in the health system to save lives. Public information campaigns, event cancellations, movement restrictions, travel controls, fiscal and monetary measures, support for caregivers and families, and investment in health are the great challenges of the covid-19 and it is responsibility of each government to be followed.

In Latin America, the implementation of the covid-19 containment measures vary drastically from one country to another and also within the same country. In some countries, such as Chile, for example, they imposed early preventive measures and mobilized health systems to face the threat. In contrast, other leaders such as those in Brazil and Mexico initially did little to prepare for or contain the pandemic.

Brazil confirmed its first case on February 26, long after the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and after the United States implemented travel restrictions. However, throughout March, the government of that country was absent and, in some cases, unabashedly opposed local efforts to impose a quarantine, through a national recommendation against any type of isolation or closure of businesses until 27 March. Even the delayed actions of some local authorities took effect, but are of little comfort considering the almost non-existent public health response that could have prevented the community-wide spread of the disease in late February and early March.

Like Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador constantly denied and minimized the threat of COVID-19, encouraging the population to continue its activities. He traveled widely, promoting the idea that he was immune to the disease and that there was no need to worry until he indicated it.

As in Brazil, the Mexican state and municipal governments came out to give a public policy response to the absence of federal leadership. Mexico confirmed its first case on February 27, and the government gave almost no response until the third week of March, when schools closed for Easter. On March 24, the Mexican president prohibited the public meetings of more than 100 people and recommended social distancing.

On the contrary, the response of Chilean public policy was swift, comprehensive and based on evidence. Chile confirmed its first case on March 3. On March 15, President Sebastián Piñera banned large public gatherings, closed schools, announced the creation of a national fund for medical supplies to conduct screening tests and expand hospitals. All of this went into effect on March 16 and the country began to carry out screening tests in a general way. These federal actions were implemented in the three weeks after the first case, and approximately three weeks before similar policies were implemented in Brazil and Mexico. As of May 8, Chile has 25,972 positive cases of coronavirus and 294 deaths, according to data from that country’s Ministry of Health. One of the lowest rates in the world.

The difference in public policy responses to covid-19 in Latin America will ultimately be combined with the variation in access to health care to determine how many citizens suffer and die from the disease. A coherent national strategy creates a model of universal policies, programs and initiatives that protect citizens from poorly performing local governments and poor capacity to deliver services. National governments can and should also work and support state and local governments to implement policies, as Chile did with the communes of Santiago de Chile.

The symbolic or rhetorical excesses of political leaders can have serious negative effects, sending signals to citizens to ignore state and local health authorities. In other words, this response is irresponsible and the consequences are enormous.

The pandemic reveals persistent inequalities in the economic, social, and health systems. An isolated method of trying to contain disease is unsustainable to deal with the current pandemic and prevent future threats to health. Latin American governments must apply the lessons learned worldwide and implement evidence-based policies that reduce loss of life and build resilience to contain the current covid-19 pandemic and sustain health and equitable economic development in the future.

Public health professionals and scientists are collaborating to tackle the pandemic together. For example, the Institute of Advanced Studies for the Americas at the University of Miami, the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the Center for Economic Research and Teaching in Mexico, among other collaborators, launched the State Observatory for Containment of covid-19. The purpose is to provide information on the actions of each state in Mexico to fight the coronavirus.

The observatory data represent a daily portrait of the extent of the measures taken by state governments in accordance with international recommendations, as well as how they are adopted and what the response is.

At obscontencovid.info you can review what was done, and also what is being done at this critical moment to contain the pandemic. In this way, governments have at their disposal the necessary tools to make decisions based on scientific evidence.

