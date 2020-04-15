How to take care of your income, expenses and debts in a scenario of uncertainty and less economic activity.

By Raúl Martínez Solares *

Under stable conditions, it is relatively easy to describe personal finance best practices.

The basic principles do not require advanced financial knowledge and are almost common sense concepts: do not spend more than you earn, do not overextend, manage your risk.

But in most cases, the inability to make better financial decisions is more related to issues of our behavior, as well as cognitive biases that generate irrationality in our decisions. In moments of crisis and uncertainty, such as those we are experiencing today, two additional phenomena occur, among others.

On the one hand, the surrounding conditions will further affect the ability to generate a stable and adequate income. Many will have a significant reduction, if not disappearance of their income. This is in addition to negative preconditions of inequality, low quality wages and job stability.

In another sense, according to multiple studies, moments of uncertainty and crisis generate additional negative effects on the conduct and quality of decisions. Fear, the perception of scarcity and indecision cause alterations in the way we solve and lead us to suboptimal or completely adverse decisions.

What should we watch out for? First, make sure we know the dynamics of our income and the probability that it will be affected in the short term. Being fully aware of the expected income in the following weeks and months is the fundamental starting point for proper administration.

When it comes to spending, a vision of frugality is indispensable. Like a castaway arriving on a deserted island with limited resources, we do not know what the duration and depth of the economic effects of the crisis will be. It must be administered in measure from the first minute.

Read also: Mexico will contract 6.6% in 2020 due to the new coronavirus: IMF

Regarding indebtedness, first, it should not be incurred again unless it is to attend to urgent expenses associated with the contingency, ensuring that the debt conditions do not generate large short or long-term payment obligations. Avoid having cash from credit cards or resort to non-formal credits. Regarding the debt that we have already contracted, although there are support plans for deferred payments, before using them it is necessary to know if we require them to avoid burning a cartridge that we could use later when, in effect, it is urgent.

Lastly, regarding the visualization of this crisis as an opportunity to make purchases in markets that we believe could become cheaper (for example, real estate or equity), as long as there is no clarity on the duration of the crisis, it is important to preserve liquidity and better direct resources toward higher-flow, less-risk investment vehicles (such as short-term government securities).

It is only convenient to take advantage of these opportunities if we have a clear and notorious liquidity surplus, evaluating whether the price reduction is temporary and always with a vision of investment recovery in the medium term, when the effects of the contingency have begun to dissolve.

Avoid making decisions based on fear, rumors, speculation and information of dubious quality is necessary to prevent the effects of this economic crisis from damaging our finances in the long term.

* Political scientist, marketer, financier, specialist in behavioral economics and CEO of Fibra Educa.

The opinions of this article are the responsibility of the author and independent of the editorial line and position of Fortune in Spanish.