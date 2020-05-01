Credit: Win McNamee / .

Editor’s Note: Peter Bergen is a CNN national security analyst, vice president of New America and professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is editor of the Coronavirus Daily Brief and author of the new book “Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos”. The opinions expressed in this comment are yours. See more opinion articles at CNNe.com/opinion.

. – The most irritating thing as the nation faces its worst crisis since World War II is how the Trump family continues to demand recognition for their brilliant work and also our appreciation for the catastrophic disaster we are experiencing.

An example is the case of Jared Kushner, who has fallen from above throughout his life, inheriting a vast real estate empire and then making one of the worst purchases in the history of Manhattan, when he acquired the 666 office building in the Fifth Avenue for a record $ 1.8 billion in 2007, a lemon that was finally taken from his hands after his father-in-law became president.

So perhaps it was appropriate that he be granted the job of shadow secretary of state at the start of the Trump administration.

Kushner was in charge of managing the US portfolio. and China, a responsibility that generated criticism, given Kushner’s own business interests with China.

He also destroyed any vestige of US leadership in the Middle East with his promotion of the reckless Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his sabotage of the two-state solution in Israel.

According to officials quoted by The New York Times, at the beginning of the covid-19 crisis, Kushner privately agreed with his father-in-law that all this coronavirus was being exaggerated by the media.

Kushner then defended a new Google site where he could go and have his virus symptoms evaluated. His father-in-law promoted 1,700 Google engineers working on the site at a White House press conference in March. If that sounds like a fantasy, it was.

And now, Kushner comes to Fox News, the Trump administration’s Pravda, to marvel on Wednesday that the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus is “a great success story,” claiming that “we have all the evidence we need to get started. to open up the country ”and declaring his hope that“ by July, the country is moving again ”.

The reality is that more than 60,000 Americans are dead, more than the death toll from the Vietnam War, and more than 1 million people have been confirmed to have been infected with the virus, with no end in sight. There is widespread agreement among experts that we do not have the ability to test to return to any appearance of normal life, and there is a second wave warning of infections that could seriously affect the country later.

During World War II, the US had Franklin Delano Roosevelt and George Marshall to guide us through a crisis in which the US He spent more than a third of his GDP and in which more than 12 million Americans put on military uniforms.

Today, we have a completely unreliable president – anyone can get a coronavirus test, the virus will disappear when the hot weather comes, the list of Trump’s deceptions goes on and on and on and on – and his irresponsible son-in-law, like the tsar of the coronavirus continues to chatter about how to bring more efficiency from the private sector to the government. Meanwhile, Trump demands the appreciation of the governors when he is just doing his job as president.

This is the kind of thing we expect in a banana republic: nepotistic incompetence and public demands to lavish praise on the brilliant ruling family.

It would be laughable if so many lives and many more had not been lost in our future.

So Jared Kushner, we, the American public, want to thank you for your service.

.