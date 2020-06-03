Customers have accelerated their digital adoption during the new coronavirus epidemic. It is time for companies to measure up.

By Gustavo Barcia *

Until a few months ago, organizations talked about digital transformation. For me, the word transformation has a 100% connotation of change, when in reality, what companies had to do is a digital evolution.

Evolving is being able to translate your current business into a digital world; Your customers want to continue receiving your product or service, but in a different way. This evolution was forcedly triggered since the start of the new coronavirus pandemic and today we need to talk about digital acceleration.

This acceleration has been seen in these two months and will continue to be seen, for example, in banks and remote sales and service teams, launching a digital outreach function for customers to make transfers and payments, as well as for paperwork management procedures. loans.

Self-service stores and restaurants have shifted to online ordering and delivery as their core business. Schools that have the scope to do so have been 100% geared towards online learning and digital classrooms.

Doctors have begun to deliver telemedicine. Manufacturers are actively developing plans for “shutdown” factories and supply chains, and what about delivery or last mile apps. The list goes on.

Being digital brings, among many other benefits, agility, time and cost savings, happy and loyal customers and a fundamental asset: data.

Who wouldn’t give everything for having been 100% digitized or having a long way to go before February. Speed ​​to react, efficiency, close relationship with our clients and information is all that we have needed since this new world began and that we will continue to need for our recovery.

But if we are still in the fight we can accelerate this digital evolution. Be careful, I want to clarify that working remotely, connecting to a delivery platform, using Zoom or working with an e-commerce platform does not make us digital. It is the same analogy as if my son uses a computer instead of a book to do his homework. It does not mean that education has been transformed.

These are some of the key actions our clients are taking to accelerate evolution:

Mindset change: breaking silos, stopping working as stagnant areas to work collaboratively and agilely.

Training: developing digital champions, leaders and digital ambassadors among directors.

They simplify operation: they automate processes with cloud technologies and automation software, they also replace legacy processes and systems that no longer make sense today and do not add value to the consumer or employee.

They diversify the business: they understand how to generate new digital businesses by opening new opportunities, solving or simplifying customer needs.

Testing and learning: They are willing to do new things, to test and develop Minimun Valuable Product, to test them together with customers. The times are over when a product or service had to be 100% ready to put it on the market “Done is better than perfect”. Customers appreciate it and are eager to try and participate in the development of something new.

They accelerate data analysis: we can no longer live without the information necessary to make the best decisions; The hunches are over, today the decisions are 100% with information and, even more, today where nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.

They invest in technology: they seek business scalability, that adds to usability and improves the experience with the customer and the employee, and also that guarantees data security. When we talk about technology, you are not biased to large companies or investments. Today technology is available to everyone, you just have to be very clear about what is needed and find the best option.

Finally, and in summary, accelerating digital evolution is having an agile and innovative digital team, forming teams to think as entrepreneurs within the company, identifying problems and generating creative digital solutions.

Also read: Opinion | Movie theaters: from popcorn companies to software firms

Digital evolution is not about technology, but about improving the end-to-end customer experience. This change, of course, is driven by a transformation in customer expectations, which has evolved with technology, and companies must also go at the same speed.

A digital company is much more than integrating new technologies and automating processes, it is a mindset and an attitude that places customer needs at the center of the business, using technology to anticipate needs and offer solutions in a faster, more efficient and profitable. When done right, it is beneficial to the company and the customer.

The client was already another and in these months his digital adoption has accelerated. It is time for companies to be on the same level.

“Past performance does not indicate future success.”

* The author is founder and CEO of Needed.Education

The opinions of this article are the responsibility of the author and independent of the editorial line and position of Fortune in Spanish.