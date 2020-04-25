The pandemic has caused the fastest decline in the markets in the last 100 years; however, there are actions that show resilience.

By Tali Salomon *

“Don’t try to catch a falling knife,” the adage warns, but how do we know when it has stopped falling? It is a question that conflicts investors, while evaluating their portfolios amid the global pandemic of new coronavirus. It took just 21 days for the US stock markets to go from their peak to bear market territory.

This is faster than any reversal of the past 100 years, including the 1929 crack, which took 42 days. In the last century, no market that had fallen 30% left the bear market quickly. However, some sectors recovered more quickly. It makes sense for investors to explore what these were, so let’s start with the most recent collapse.

Simple pleasures

In 2008, the global financial crisis was triggered by the increasingly risky mortgage offering by banks. Given that it was fueled by toxic debt, it is not surprising that banks emerged from this crisis in the worst way. Construction, so dependent on credit, also suffered. Luxury goods providers were affected.

However, there were a handful of winners. Netflix then offered mainly DVD rentals; its internet streaming service had started in 2007. On the day Lehman Brothers collapsed, Netflix’s stock price stood at $ 4.02; a year later it had increased by more than 50%, to $ 6.09.

Another action to weather the storm was Amazon, with a more modest increase (8.43%) in the same period, due to the trend among consumers to opt for small tastes instead of spending on extravagant pleasures.

Today, with increasingly strict isolation, Amazon and Netflix show signs of resistance again. At the time of writing this review, Amazon had only given up insignificant ground since the end of February, while Netflix was down 6%, but was on an upward trend again.

Precious bubbles

The end of the dot-com bubble began in March 2000, prompted by unrealistic valuations in companies, particularly technology ones. Investors had enjoyed huge profits in the past six years, only to see them disappear. The Nasdaq fell 78% between March 1, 2000 and October 31, 2002.

Many investors fled to the precious metal miners, driving a six-year escalation for the sector. Between 2002 and 2008, copper miner Antofagasta accumulated a profit of 629%, while Barrick Gold shot up 236%. Gold mining stocks have risen after the bear markets of 1981, 2001 and 2008, as reported by the Barons Gold Market Index.

And what about the coronavirus?

You have to pay close attention to what caused each fall, always. For example, the pandemic has caused a supply shock, as governments have forced the temporary closure of businesses.

For this reason, supermarkets have remained relatively resilient as investors took advantage of the growth in online sales and sourcing purchases from the population.

Although Walmart lost 14% between last December and March, it recovered and is now above its pre-crisis levels.

The American chain Kroger maintains a moderate upward trend, despite the volatility.

Britain’s Sainsbury’s remains at the November 2019 level, while Morrisons and Tesco remain on the threshold for August. The same is true of the Dutch Ahold Delhaize, which returned to its pre-crisis levels.

Of course, historical behaviors alone are not a guide to future performance. Investors should evaluate the markets with a focus on income generation and resistance to the macroeconomic outlook, without neglecting fundamental data in the longer term.

* The author is CEO of eToro for Spain and Latin America.

The opinions of this article are the responsibility of the author and independent of the editorial line and position of Fortune in Spanish.