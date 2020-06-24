Younger covid-19 in the southern US USA 0:31

Editor’s Note: Erin Bromage is an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. His research focuses on the evolution of the immune system and how animals defend themselves against infection. Follow him on Twitter @ErinBromage. The opinions expressed in this column belong to the author. See more opinion pieces at CNNe.com/opinion

. –– Last year I saw how Australia was devastated by forest fires. Between episodes of raging walls of fire, there were weeks of calm, in which fires would burn through the sparse thickets, only to erupt again in towering hells as the flames reached dry, old woods.

This ebb and flow of the latent threat followed by repeated devastating fires during the Australian spring and summer.

We are seeing a similar cycle of tragedy unfold in the United States. Covid-19 infections started as an invisible threat, with latent foci of infection in our communities early in the calendar year. It wasn’t until it hit a vulnerable population in nursing homes that we began to appreciate the seriousness of the threat we face.

At the start of the pandemic, when we were all so poorly prepared, our focus was on the growing infections and deaths in our older and less healthy population. We have witnessed the same phenomena in Italy and Spain. Yes, people in their 40s and 60s were catching and getting sick, and many were hospitalized, but ICU wards in hospitals were predominantly crowded with older people and comorbidities.

As the pandemic mounted, we stared in amazement at South Korea’s response. Infections accelerated at a rate similar to that of the United States, but there was significantly less mortality in that country.

At the time, some speculated that the differences in mortality were due to the age demographics of the infected people.

In South Korea, with extensive early testing and an enviable contact tracking program, over 75% of infections occurred in people under the age of 60, and approximately 45% were in those under the age of 40.

In contrast, initially the US He had the resources to assess only the sickest patients and, due to this limitation in diagnostic ability, the data leaned heavily toward those who were older and more likely to be hospitalized. The rate of viral infections in the elderly caught fire and burned, and in the effort to contain and stop this unfolding tragedy, we turned our eyes away from what was happening to younger people. What was and is its role in this pandemic?

The role of healthy young people in this pandemic is beginning to unfold.

People in their 20s and 40s seem to be spreading the infection unnoticed. They become infected as easily as the elderly, but they are much more likely to have mild or even no symptoms. People in these age groups are the ones who have allowed the virus to spread throughout our communities and burst into flames when they come into contact with a vulnerable population.

Unlike older populations, in which the fraction of positive tests has decreased markedly over time, –probably evidence that we are improving in the protection of vulnerable people––, when we look at young people from 18 to 49 years, we see that the number of positive cases has remained more or less constant over time.

We are now seeing that more than 60% of all infections in the US It occurs in people under the age of 50.

The bias in the infection rate toward this younger age group, those less likely to have severe symptoms and outcomes, may explain why we are seeing a nationwide reduction in hospitalizations and deaths.

But emerging data on the infection rate for those under the age of 50 reveals that the segment of our population ages 20 to 40 may indeed be the driving force behind this pandemic.

A recent contact tracing study conducted in Japan showed how significant young people aged 20 to 40 are in initiating new clusters of infection. About 50% of all tracked groups (outbreaks in which at least five new people were infected) started with this age group. A significant revelation from this research was that the majority of 20- to 40-year-old cases showed no symptoms of disease at the time of contact with the people they infected.

81% of all new transmissions of the virus, resulting in clusters of outbreaks, occurred in the previous days or on the day of symptom onset. So these individuals were unintentionally infecting others before they experienced any symptoms of the disease.

Other data shows that these infected youth started outbreaks in bars, restaurants, gyms and concerts. This comes as no surprise to anyone following the data, as this is a pattern that we have seen repeatedly in South Korea and that we are now seeing in the United States.

One of the telltale outbreaks described in this follow-up study was like at a live music concert where the case of a single person resulted in infection by an artist, an event staff member, and members of the audience. In total, more than 30 people were infected.

Knowing that younger people are just as easy to infect, but show fewer and milder symptoms than those over 50, allows the virus to slowly burn the bottom of our communities.

We see that this trend develops in the test results. However, if the virus continues to ignite in this age group, with its increased mobility and importance within the essential workforce, it will only be a matter of time before we see that its infections cause hell of disease and death in vulnerable populations. .

For months, I have been particularly concerned about data in Florida. Florida appeared to have dodged a bullet after spring break revelers in March, reopened apparently safely in May, and the death rate of covid-19 has remained curiously low.

But deep down, the demographics of the new infections were changing. The average age of infected people decreased from 65 years in March to 35 years in June. We are now seeing a substantial increase in new daily cases in that state, a 300% increase in the past two weeks, which cannot be attributed to more evidence. We are probably seeing the rise of new infections due to increased mobility and great social media for younger people.

While the infection rate remains highest in this young population, the burden on the health care system remains low. We know that there is a large group of vulnerable people in Florida. We are seeing troubling signs in Miami-Dade as the number of admitted patients nears the expected maximum in April, but hospitalization numbers are stable across the state.

I’m afraid it’s only a matter of time, however, before the virus reaches a home or workplace where people more vulnerable to the worst results of the infection can be found.

A similar pattern is emerging in Arizona. 47% of all cases belong to the age group of 20 to 44 years. However, unlike Florida, the virus has now reached vulnerable populations. We are seeing the number of patients admitted to the hospital with covid-19 increase rapidly, and there is a worrying increase in the number of people on respirators.

The embers of those young men have found their way to light and started a fire.

We must begin to pay more attention to the role of the age group under 40 in viral transmission. And we have to do this soon. Its high mobility and complex social and employment networks provide the perfect opportunity for the virus to continue to burn in our communities.

We need to focus more effort on fully identifying their role in the transmission chains of asymptomatic and presymptomatic infections. One of the many reasons this is especially important is that universities are going to reopen with varying degrees of capacity in the fall, which will put the embers of youthful infections in the classroom, and I don’t see this ending well.