Opinion of collapse in Metro Line 12 is correct: López Obrador

MEXICO CITY

As correct, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered the ruling that was carried out at the point of the collapse of Metro Line 12, which cost the lives of 26 people and left more than a hundred injured.

At a press conference, however, he said that, despite the opinion that there were errors in the construction of the Line, he cannot accuse any authority of corruption.

“I believe that the opinion is correct, it is a good first analysis, of what caused this unfortunate accident, I believe that the company is serious also yesterday they were backed by engineering specialists from UNAM, or they agreed that these failures had been committed”, López Obrador pointed out.

When asked if there was corruption between the construction company and the capital authorities at the time of construction, he said that this will be determined by the authorities investigating the case.

“I cannot advance that, it does not correspond to me, which I believe that the head of the Government is acting well, that it was correct to request this expert opinion from an independent company and that it will correspond to the prosecution to establish responsibilities,” he considered.

In his morning press conference, the Chief Executive pointed out that the responsibility that the construction company Carso could have, in charge of the section that collapsed, will not be concealed.

Previously, he had referred to Carso and its founder, Carlos Slim, as a “responsible” businessman, willing to “reach agreements”, who “does not play hard times”, and “respectful of authority.”

Regarding the responsibility of the then head of Government, Marcelo Ebrard, the president refused to blame him directly or assign him political responsibility for the collapse on Line 12.

– Whose political responsibility is it?

– “I don’t know. That has to be resolved by the Prosecutor’s Office because if we go to political responsibility, I could say, who was the president then?”

-Felipe Calderón. But who was the head of government?

– “That’s why. So, all of them. If you talk about political responsibility. It’s like that, very abstract. Let the judicial authority decide if there are those responsible and punish them,” López Obrador stressed.

It also considered that the relatives of the people who lost their lives in the collapse of Line 12 should be cared for.

