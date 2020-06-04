If the business model was to sell food and drinks, now it will be obtaining data to bring real-time entertainment to users.

By Gustavo Huerta Vargas *

Will movie theater companies go from movie theater-clad restaurants to software companies?

Journalist Kyle Buchanan published an article in the New York Times about the future of cinema, after making a virtual think tank with various figures from the Hollywood industry. He did 24 interviews, the result of which was a clear message to the industry: adapt or die.

Universal’s decision to release ‘Trolls 2’ directly ‘online’ surprises the industry while also promising a paradigm shift. But beyond the war of on-demand platforms and content distribution, there is a silent war in global exhibition companies such as Cinépolis, Cinemark or Cinemex.

At the moment, the cinemas, filming and festivals are closed but the war is advancing. The Universal studio, without agreeing the measure with anyone (neither distributors nor exhibitors), has already announced that it will release ren Trolls 2 ’, one of its great titles for children, directly in‘ streaming ’. It will skip the rooms and the so-called “exploitation windows”.

However, the pandemic of the new coronavirus touched the most sensitive fibers of the innovation of the great managers of the exhibitors. The million dollar question is: will the exhibitors go from movie-clad restaurants to software and data science companies that understand human entertainment?

While it is true that we can all buy tickets and food from our mobile, the confinement changed the behavior and the need not only to buy the popcorn but to take it to the door of your house.

It sounds easy enough to send popcorn by Uber, but it requires excellent predictive technological tools to avoid generating frustration on-demand. That is, if the business model of the cinemas was to sell food and beverages now on, it will be obtaining data to bring real-time entertainment to movie lovers.

It does not matter if it is in a cinema or on a platform, the client wants to be a participant in that interaction and make every peso invested in those experiences worthwhile. It will be years that are needed for the financial recovery of exhibitors around the world, but they will also be years where their technological innovation strategy shortens that path and reinvents the way we eat popcorn. This story will continue…

* The author is an entrepreneur and investor, founder and CEO of BlueBox, a Corporate Venturing firm that has incubated, accelerated and co-invested in more than 450 companies worldwide.

