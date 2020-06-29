When I saw the video of Alexander Zverev Yesterday, partying with a lot of people, I felt many things. None good. Although I could expect it, I didn’t see it coming. The German made it clear again, in case more proof was needed, that he cares very little about everything and that he continues to believe above good and evil, doing what he really wants. Yesterday is an irresponsible act and to have very short eyes, exposing himself in public after saying that he would remain in self-confinement for 14 days.

“I sincerely apologize for putting people at risk by playing this tournament,” Sascha said on Instagram and Twitter. “I will follow the advice of our doctors and isolate myself, continuing with continuous tests,” added the tennis player. Doctors advise a 14-day self-confinement if you have been in contact with people who have tested positive, to avoid a possible spread since even if it is negative in some tests, the virus can manifest itself after several days, as happened with Ivanisevic. Zverev decided that six days was more than enough for him.

The caught is very fat. At a party hosted by billionaire Philipp Plein, Sascha was seen dancing in the company of her girlfriend, who was also on the Adria Tour and should also have been isolated from public contact for two weeks. As soon as the images went viral, those stories were deleted but they were already running like wildfire on Twitter. The German has not made any statement about it so far.

Leaving aside the lack of empathy, civility, common sense of Zverev (and more things that I keep quiet about), this produces a very serious consequence and is that it puts at risk the celebration of the North American tour in summer, with the dispute of the Cincinnati tournament and the US Open. Why? Stacey Allaster, director of the New York Slam, commented at the tournament presentation a week ago that she was “confident” that the players were following the rules. Rules that with the seen with Zverev, wobble.

It is assumed that all players competing in these two tournaments will not be able to get out of the “bubble” that will be created around them. They are prohibited from going to the city and “normal life” to avoid possible infections in a country that is the most punished in the world, with the highest number of infections. After what was seen yesterday, it is highly doubtful that characters like Zverev will be locked up for a month without leaving the room. Any irresponsible act would be fatal since it would put the health of all the players on the circuit at risk.

Who can trust Sascha after seeing what the doctors have imposed on him? The players, all without exception, will have to go to a risky place and trust that their teammates will strictly abide by the rules. What the German did will put him at the center of the bull’s-eye on the part of the tennis players and is that many things are at stake, beyond the celebration of one or two tournaments. If they don’t take this seriously themselves, who will?

And it is curious that it is precisely Nick Kyrgios who is putting common sense to all this. The Australian, known to everyone as the “bad boy” on the circuit, successfully poked Sascha for what he did yesterday. “How selfish can you get, man?” Nick said in a video on Instagram. “If you say you’re going to isolate yourself for 14 days and apologize, at least stick with it and don’t go out. Lock yourself up with your girlfriend for those two weeks. This pissed me off,” he commented, annoyed. If he is the one who has to put common sense to all this, turn it off and let’s go.

I would like to know what Tony Godsick and Roger Federer have thought of what Zverev has done. In case you don’t remember, the German signed for Team8, the Swiss tennis player’s representation agency, and was welcomed to the wing of Godsick, Roger’s agent. If what happened in Serbia has already damaged your image, what happened yesterday puts you off the hook. If the weight of tennis in a few years has to fall on the shoulders of Sascha Zverev, may God take us confessed.