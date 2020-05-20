The challenges of the Mexican economy in the face of the crisis are not new. Here the diagnosis and some proposals to reverse the fall.

By Dave Lafferty *

The crisis of the new coronavirus has dragged emerging markets into turmoil.

The impact on global demand has punished producers of raw materials, while the war over petro-prices between Saudi Arabia and Russia plunged prices 50% this year; meanwhile, investors’ liquidity demands and capital outflows have pushed the dollar to the heights.

The trends are even more dangerous for Mexico, which has oil reserves and a currency that is highly leveraged in the liquidity of the United States dollar.

A few years ago, Mexico’s GDP was 2.5%, while private consumption was close to 4%; Oil was trading at almost $ 50 a barrel, and former President Peña Nieto was in the midst of a broad and aggressive campaign for structural reforms.

Meanwhile, Mexico remained an attractive capital destination thanks to its investment grade credit rating and attractive real interest rates.

However, in recent times, the outlook for Mexico has darkened. Growth stagnated in 2019 and business confidence fell with the election of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) as president.

Fixed investment was stymied during AMLO’s first year in office and fell from +1 to -4% or less, plus President Trump’s rhetoric against free trade and immigration certainly contributed to the slowdown. Mexican authorities have yet to develop a credible plan to address Pemex’s problems.

Contrary to most leaders, President López Obrador has suspended fiscal stimulus in the face of the virus outbreak. Channeling scarce resources to the poor population and maintaining fiscal discipline are laudable goals, but now is not the time to skimp on the much-needed support from the business sector.

Banco de México still has enough margin to cut its interest rate. Mexican benchmark rates remain high relative to the rest of the world, and in an environment where monetary and fiscal decision makers move mountains to ease the recessive pressures of the viral pandemic, Mexico appears to be on another channel.

For investors, the risks have risen significantly. Earnings on the Mexican Stock Exchange should stabilize a little more.

Valuations remain attractive and the index is trading below 12x in terms of future earnings – the cheapest level since the Great Financial Crisis – but this hardly makes Mexico unique. While Mexican valuations are decent, they are also unappealing.

Perhaps most troubling is the bond market: yields remain relatively attractive, but credit quality is increasingly an issue.

Mexico’s BBB rating is seen as highly vulnerable, and lawmakers would do well to focus on minimizing coronavirus damage and developing a longer-term growth strategy after containment measures.

Government spending should focus on areas that promote long-term structural productivity. Until that happens, global investors will remain cautious when allocating assets in Mexico.

* The author is Natixis IM Chief Marketing Strategist.

The opinions of this article are the responsibility of the author and independent of the editorial line and position of Fortune in Spanish.