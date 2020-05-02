Credit: Cindy Ord / .

Editor’s Note: Pedro Brieger is an Argentine journalist and sociologist, author of several books on international issues and collaborator in publications from different countries. He is a professor of sociology at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). Director of NODAL, a portal dedicated exclusively to news from Latin America and the Caribbean. He is currently a TV columnist for the Argentine channel C5N and on the program “En la Frontera” on PúblicoTV (Spain) and on radio programs for the Argentine radio stations Radio10, La Red, La Tribu and LT9-Santa Fé. Throughout his career Brieger won important awards for his informative work on Argentine radio and television.

(CNN Spanish) – It seems that we have lost the capacity for wonder.

In the last week of April, the number of deaths from covid-19 in the United States exceeded an emblematic figure for the history of that country: 58,220. This is the figure that is often used to represent Americans who died in Vietnam in more than ten years of war. It is a reflection of the trauma it left in the collective memory.

If trauma is involved, and closer in time, are the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo noted on April 8 that the number of people killed by coronavirus in that state had long exceeded the 2,753 victims of the attack on the Twin Towers.

The famous “Vietnam syndrome”, caused by the military catastrophe of the war, is burned into American society for multiple reasons. And one of them is the death toll, Americans, well worth clarifying. That is why there were multiple comparative references when the number of deaths from covid-19 exceeded that of the lives that the country lost in Vietnam in just two months. Two months.

This time they are not soldiers who went to war, nor civilians victims of a terrorist attack. Now they are civilians and military who face the same “invisible enemy” that in the United States alone has already claimed the lives of more than 60,000 people. And the number grows, day by day.

Sixty thousand looks like a number, and it is in the abstract. Is that why it is difficult to measure the magnitude of what is happening?

Each person who died of the coronavirus has mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, grandparents and grandmothers, grandchildren and granddaughters, as well as friends who, for the most part, cannot fire them. Due to the characteristics of the pandemic, there are almost no funerals, funerals or burials. The drama that some television shows can build around death does not even appear with a melodramatic staging.

While death appears to have become an entelechy, Jared Kushner – President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser – says they have done everything right and that his is a “success story.” Just a number: 60,000 deaths. A number.

How would we react if we heard that the population of the island of San Andrés in Colombia, the Argentine city of Ushuaia or the famous Aranjuez of the Kingdom of Spain disappeared from the map? Or is it that nothing astonishes us anymore? Not even when death hits our doors?

