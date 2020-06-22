We woke up this Monday and news from Croatia and Serbia continued to rain on what happened on the Adria Tour. After knowing the positive by COVID-19 of Grigor Dimitrov, we have learned that Borna Coric has also been infected with the virus, as well as the physical preparer of Novak Djokovic and Dimitrov’s coach. What has happened this week there, is very serious and responsibility is being asked of those who correspond. Everything they have done in organizing this exhibition tournament has been wrong.

As reported in the Croatian media, each and every one of the players participating in the Adria Tour they were not evaluated upon arrival. No one passed a single test and not only did they share space, but they also participated in group activities such as playing basketball, soccer, or all went to dinners and parties in discos, as if Serbia or Croatia were a world apart from what is happening. on Earth, where there is a global pandemic. Because yes, there is a pandemic although it seems different from what is seen in this tournament.

With capacity for four thousand people, who crowded the tournament stands, it has been known that at no point in the venue were there hydroalcoholic gel dispensers for hand disinfection, no one from the organization controlled that the safety distance was maintained in the stands already No one was forced to wear the mask. It is even said that in some areas it was possible to access without entry, so the lack of control was more than evident. Only at the press conference last Friday were journalists asked to wear the mask.

In that same press conference, the players, all without masks, took photos with other young players and were in contact with journalists in various interviews, as well as taking photos with other fans. From the most important media in the world such as NYT, the BBC or L’Equipe, they denounce the poor organization of this Adria Tour and lash out at them for not taking into account security or social distancing.

What happened on this Adria Tour alerts ATP, WTA and ITF regarding what they should do in the tournaments already confirmed for August. First of all, they should communicate what security measures they are going to take, both in tournaments and with other tennis players, so that players know what risk they are exposed to and if it is worth it to travel to the United States. Then, they should say what would happen if a player tests positive, as has been the case with Dimitrov. Would they all quarantine? What if there is an active player in the box, would it be automatically removed?

There are many questions and virtually no answers. Roland Garros even intends to celebrate the tournament with the public. In an event where almost 500,000 people are received in two weeks, it would be impossible to control the social distance or guarantee the safety of all of them. Yes, we need the sport to return, but not at any price. Health is above anything and cannot be played with.

Meanwhile, responsibilities will be asked for what happened on the Adria Tour. The event, organized by Djordje, Djokovic’s brother, did not take any type of measure and over the days it has been confirmed that it acted hastily and without control. Apart from the organization, the Serbian government also has its share of responsibility, which made it possible to celebrate this event with what is happening in the world. This was something that was expected to happen.

“Yes, we can be criticized and said that it is dangerous, perhaps, but it is not up to me to say what is good or bad for health. We do what the Serbian government tells us we can do,” Djokovic said on the spot. presentation of the Adria Tour. The Serb has been known to fly to Belgrade, crossing the border in a private plane without being tested and knowing if he has the virus. According to the Serbian press, Nole refused to take the test because he was “asymptomatic”. Perhaps someone should tell Novak that asymptomatic people can also transmit the virus because, in case they didn’t know, the world is experiencing a pandemic.