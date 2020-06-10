AS THE DIRECTOR OF A RECOGNIZED HOSPITAL, I HAVE FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS. AS A BLACK MAN, I HAVE FIGHT AGAINST RACISM. The last twelve weeks will remain in my memory forever. In the Montefiore hospital network, of which I am executive director, the coronavirus has killed 2204 patients and 21 members of our brave staff, despite all our efforts. Now, as the pandemic subsides and our registered cases of COVID-19 Decrease from the peak of 2208 patients from April 12 to 143, the nation is facing another terrifying crisis: the lethal effects of racism, generating pain that is too familiar to me. It was difficult for me to see the video in which Amy Cooper calls 911 after Christian Cooper, a black birdwatching man in Central Park, asked him to leash his dog. “There is an African American man who is threatening me and my dog,” he told the operator, putting Cooper’s life and freedom at risk. I know what he expected to happen next, because I am a black man. I know – from the time I was arrested years ago in Los Angeles while walking through a neighborhood of white residents to catch a bus – that the police may have asked him to put his hands up, turn around, stop. He knelt and laced his fingers behind his head to be patted down, all without asking him a single question. And if he dared to be outraged and ask for an explanation, they would have interpreted it as resistance and the situation could have easily escalated. Perhaps he would not have arrived at his house that day. I have never been arrested, as was the case with George Floyd before a policeman suffocated him to death. However, I know the frustration, the anger, the humiliation of having to accept the abuse of power by the police. I know how it feels to be stopped almost every day when you are driving because you are young, you are black, you are a man and you are driving a late model car. I know how it feels when the policeman approaches your window and his first question is: ” Is this your car? ” And his next order is: “Please get out of the vehicle.” And then ask you to sit on the sidewalk, cross your ankles and put your hands behind your back. I know what it’s like to sit there for 40 minutes while they take a drug-sniffing dog to sniff your whole car. For no apparent reason. And, in the end, without explanation or apology, they tell you: “Very well, everything in order, you can go.” I also know what it feels like to be at an elegant party at the Waldorf Astoria, dressed in a tuxedo and, At the time of putting your coat away, other people approach you, give you their mink coats and say: “Keep it for me”. I know the cumulative yoke that these experiences generate day after day, week after week, month after month, Decade after decade – Although it is my own experience that most security forces honor their oath to protect and serve, black men in particular have reason to fear that they will be hurt or killed by the police for the color of their skin. and they deserve to live without that fear. All Americans deserve to have a life where they can walk freely, without being threatened and intimidated in their own country. It is difficult to find comfort in these perplexing moments. But I glimpse a glimmer of hope that these twin disasters that are disproportionately affecting minority populations – one is an entirely new virus and the other is a virus as old as the country itself – can finally demonstrate real strength. of our shared humanity. The United States has changed its behavior in such profound and fundamental ways to mitigate the coronavirus, from taking voluntary quarantines and working from home to wearing face masks and literally risking our lives to care for the sick. Now that our streets are flooded every night with protesters demanding a change that has been long overdue, I dare believe that we as a people can muster the same altruistic courage and determination to change our behavior to combat racism and The endemic brutality that plagues our country. So maybe we can finally get rid of that deadly virus too. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. (C) 2020 The New York Times Company