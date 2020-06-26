Editor’s Note: Cecilia Muñoz is vice president of New America and chaired the White House National Policy Council under the Obama presidency. The opinions expressed in this comment are those of the author. Read more opinion at CNNe.com/opinion.

. – The numbers are appalling. Over the past few weeks, health officials, think tanks, and journalists have begun to absorb and analyze new and harrowing statistics that reveal racial and ethnic disparities in covid-19 illness and death rates.

Charts from the Brookings Institution, which analyzed recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show that the disparities are worse than we thought.

As states continue to open, many moving too quickly from one phase to another, blacks and Hispanics continue to have a higher risk of infection and death, 8 to 10 times higher than whites. Apparently, the overwhelming message for these communities is: we see the data and we don’t care.

When the early breakdown of how covid-19 was affecting black and Latino communities at an alarming rate was released, health experts were quick to try to connect the dots of why this was the case. But members of these communities had already understood what the problem was.

It was that black and brown Americans are more likely to be essential workers in industries like agriculture, meat packaging, and health care. If not fired, black communities stayed on the job during confinement because many of the activities disproportionately held by black and Latino people do not offer the luxury of doing it from home.

In short, our survival depended on our showing up.

Combine that with the fact that nearly 40% of those considered essential workers by our government earn less than a living wage, according to a New America analysis, and you see how our circumstances made us more vulnerable to the virus.

These are not just statistics for us; These are our communities: real people with real lives.

Not to mention, the element of comorbidity that has been shown to increase the risk of health complications once the coronavirus is contracted also makes black and Latino communities more susceptible.

For example, we have been struggling for years, even generations, with the factors that contribute to the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in our communities. We are less likely to have access to healthy food and more likely to not have access to good health care.

We could have told him when this pandemic started that he would feel more in black communities in the United States. We have been telling you for weeks that aid to alleviate the economic consequences is not reaching our communities to the expected extent. For months we have been objecting to the fact that, for immigrants in our communities and their families, no federal aid had been allocated at all.

This is the lens through which we now see confusion over how and when states should reopen. We hear the cacophony of conflicting messages from government officials, including those, such as Vice President Mike Pence, who are so eager to jump-start the economy that they are willing to falsely tell us that the waves occurring in dozens of states are the result of more tests, no more contagions.

We understand what is being communicated when President Donald Trump orders meatpacking workers to return to work despite the staggering infection rates in the industry. We were not surprised that his vague promises of protection for those workers amounted to a non-binding guidance from the agency charged with protecting the workforce.

Message received: supplying meat to the country is worthy of action, but protecting the workers who make it possible, who are overwhelmingly black, is not.

I do not envy officials who have to make difficult decisions about how and when to reopen. I am a policymaker and I know that data-driven policymaking is essential in these situations; following the numbers and choosing a point at which to take action will create winners and losers.

It is almost never possible to act without causing harm. But we must be honest about who is most at risk and transparent about what the implications of our decisions will be.

Some states, like Louisiana, are slowing down their reopening efforts as cases increase, and many state and local leaders have strategies in mind to reopen in a way that creates room for those who are older or who have underlying conditions to remain relatively insurance.

Doing this well will require testing, tracing, and monitoring feats, which most states are not yet equipped to accomplish. However, some governors, with the support of our president, have been moving at full speed, deliberately ignoring the evidence, which now tells us unequivocally that these decisions will have a disproportionate impact on the lives of blacks and brunettes.

Black and Latino communities are at least as involved in the reopening of the economy as everyone else, but we also recognize what we are hearing in the reopening discussion. We saw Governors Doug Ducey in Arizona and Greg Abbott in Texas when they announced their plans to reopen despite trend lines in both states, where no facemasks are required, and we got the message. Arizona has 30% Latinos and more than half of the Texas population is black (12.9%) or Latino (39.7%).

We listened to the cheery claims by the governors that their states were ready for the waves that would follow, and based on what we know about the disparities in the rates of contagion and death, we have a very good idea of ​​who would be covering many of those beds hospital. We knew what was coming, and it arrived; Texas hospitals are running out of capacity, and Governor Abbott again urges Texans to stay home.

We listened with outrage when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who could not cope with diagnostic tests and the availability of protective equipment, also opened his state by challenging what the data was telling him, he had the gall to blame migrant workers. Hispanics for outbreaks.

This from a state leader, who is 16.9% black and 26.4% Latino, who has been scrutinized for allegedly reporting inaccurate covid-19 statistics, to suggest that cases were declining.

Governors, they are endangering the lives of people in their states. The data showing us that black and brown Americans are suffering a disproportionate amount of suffering and death make this unavoidably clear: We know the lives of those who are taking risks and tell us exactly how much they value them.