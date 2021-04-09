Opinion | Gasol’s photo and Deck’s bomb

At 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, more than two years after his last game, specifically 767 slaughtered days later, Pau Gasol was placed in the center of the Palau to win the initial jump Leon Radosevic at the closing of the regular phase of the Euroleague against Bayern Munich. Then he made the first three baskets of his team: the 2-2, the 4-8 and the 6-11. His companions were looking for him. It was a happy time for basketball, the return of a myth that, In his 40s, he has struggled to overcome a serious injury and not walk out the back door. The Barça, already confirmed leader, did not play anything and aligned to the less habitual ones. Among them Pau, who added 9 points, 4 rebounds and a PIR of 5 in 13 minutes. The numbers were the least of it. The important thing was the photo. Gasol is back.

If Barcelona monopolized the image of the day with the return of a legend, on the other side of the airlift Madrid starred in the bombshell news. Gabriel Deck, the player who had recently pulled the car with Edy Tavares, is going to Oklahoma. So, suddenly, from one day to the next, out of time for his team to hire a reinforcement for Europe. In basketball the NBA rules, where these market movements are not so strange. Deck was one of the players with the lowest salary of Real Madrid, his renewal was not progressing, and he has not hesitated to accept an offer that includes four million dollars between now and June. So it is difficult to resist the best league in the world, just as Campazzo, Doncic or Sergio Rodríguez did not resist before … Llull is a romantic exception. The white team’s reply has been to accelerate the signing of Vincent Poirier, a category center who will give oxygen to the exploited Tavares. He will not be able to play the Euroleague, but he will be in the ACB. And the next course will coincide with his French compatriot Thomas Heurtel. Madrid is rebuilding. Just like Gasol.