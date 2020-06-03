Note: this article only reflects the thinking of its author and not the rest of the team that makes up MMA.uno.

When it was announced that Amanda Nunes would lead the UFC 250 before Felicia Spencer in what would be the only starting fight for the PPV, there was unanimous discontent.

“Another sure victory for Nunes”, most surely thought some. And while the Brazilian has done enough to be considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, taking seriously the underdog status with which Spencer has been listed at bookmakers would be a mistake.

Ex-champion of the 145 pounds of Invicta FCSpencer is not only one of the few legitimate Featherweights linked to the UFC (sorry, Holly Holm), but also the only fighter, in addition to Nunes, to have disrespected – in the sporting sense of the term – one of the most feared competitors in the history of sport: Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg reached the UFC 240 with blood in the eye. Seven months earlier he had lost his undefeated 19 fights that he had since 2005 when he was finished by Nunes in 51 seconds and his relationship with Dana White was on the verge of collapse. Despite all of this, the former UFC champion and Strikeforce He was unable to finish a Spencer who inflicted damage like no other woman.

The 26-year-old Canadian proved to be a very tough nut to crack against the fighter with the most power in the hands and finishes by KO / TKO (17) in having stepped on the octagon.

In what was the last fight of his contract with the UFC, Cyborg made a well-deserved unanimous decision for hitting volume, aggression and control, but everyone knew that the real find of the evening had been Spencer.

Seven months later, Cyborg would end his eleven fight streak. Julia Budd to be crowned featherweight champion of Bellator, which only confirmed that Spencer had lasted three rounds with the best version of the Brazilian.

But the Canadian is not only good at absorbing punishment. Black Belt in BJJ and Taekwondo, the Montreal native has achieved six of her eight wins by completion, submitting in the process to former interim Invicta champion, Megan Anderson, and who is now the monarch of the 145 pounds of the promotion, Pam Sorenson.

In his most recent introduction since sharing the cage with Cyborg, Spencer had no problem overriding the Frenchwoman. Zarah Fairm Dos Santos, who was finished by TKO in the first round during the UFC Norfolk in February.

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Felicia Spencer (red gloves) fights Zarah Fairn (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In 459 words I have tried to formulate compelling reasons why I firmly believe that, at the very least, Spencer represents a real threat that could well end the six-year dominance of the number one female pound for pound ranking.

But this is MMA, and the surprise factor that comes with sport is what makes it so fascinating. So much so that a first-round knockout at the hands of Nunes shouldn’t surprise anyone either.