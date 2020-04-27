Yesterday, Sunday, a few words from Dominic Thiem They caused a great stir because of the background of the idea that he defended. The Austrian was completely against the proposal launched by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to their colleagues in the Top 100, where the three planned to raise a significant amount of money that would go to the players between positions 250 and 700 of the World Ranking. Without being mandatory, Top 5 members like him were asked to donate $ 30,000 for these players, something that was rejected by Thiem.

“None of the low ranking players are fighting for their lives. I have seen many cases of players from the ITF circuit who do not commit 100% to this sport. Many behave in an unprofessional manner, I do not understand why we should give them our money . (…) There is no profession in this world that guarantees you great income in the first years of your career. Those of us at the top of the Ranking have fought to reach the top, “said Dominic. It must be said that the Austrian is absolutely free to do what he wants with his money and nobody is forcing him to give anything since the Big 3 proposal is completely voluntary to support whoever he wants, but the argument for which he refuses to participate it is not supported anywhere.

It is necessary to begin by saying that the redistribution of the prizes in the circuit has been in need of a remodel for years. It is not new that the ITF has completely neglected the ITF circuit and that the ATP still does not set its sights 100% on the Challenger circuit, despite the fact that in the last two years they have tried to do things, without success. The inequality in the world of tennis is huge and over the years it has gotten worse, as the cow is getting fat on the wrong side, increasing the gap between the Top 10, 20 and the rest of the world. It is surprising that in a sport like tennis only 100 people around the world can live on their work, something incomprehensible.

For this reason, in a situation as extreme as the one we are all experiencing due to the Coronavirus, the main responsible for the maintenance of tennis must be the governing bodies, ITF, ATP and WTA, and that aid plan has come from them. I was talking before, that they will distribute $ 10,000 to each player up to the Top 400, something with which to lend a small hand, at least. The Big 3 proposal comes as a nod on its part to the rest of the players who have a hard time in a sport as unequal as tennis, knowing that the distribution of prizes is not fair and is still the possible first step so that something changes in the future.

Thiem has the right to want to contribute or not to this proposal, but he totally misses the point in his arguments. Ensures that none of the tennis players below fight for their lives. That many do not commit 100% to this sport, that they do not behave professionally or that if they are in the top it is because they have worked for it. Without going into whether he should participate or not, I repeat, that is his thing, the good of Dom must understand that this is a global sport and that for tomorrow to have some success, it is so important that in the final of A Slam two great tennis players give a show that from below, the system works.

In other words, imagine that in five years, due to the poor distribution of prizes and the consequences of the Coronavirus, all the tennis players below the Top 200 decide to quit tennis. In this way, tennis would not exist. Without a base, this is a sport destined to disappear. It is not the same to be number 1 in a Ranking of 2000 players than it is to be in a Ranking of 199. Thiem must understand that today, it is possible that in position 560 there is a boy of 15 years who may be a future champion from major tournaments that have no aid and that this crisis may end their career.

And it is that although everything was fair and within the world of tennis even the tennis player placed in position 600 of the Ranking could earn a living with his profession, if everyone gave their maximum, there would still be a number 1, a number 5 and a number 400 in the classification, so there is no point in that argument that those at the top are because they have worked harder. Thiem may not know the hundreds of stories of players eating tomato paste every day to keep on surviving, competing in 100 games a year on the ITF circuit to win just $ 90,000, something a top receives for losing in a second round of A Slam, perhaps they do not know that these people do not have access to medical help and that their families depend on how little they earn and survive and have more than a bad time.

Beyond wanting to reconsider Thiem to help this proposal, what all members of this sport should do is fight to fix the system. Because the problem is with those who think like Dominic. Without a base, without players, this sport is destined for failure in the future. I will repeat this a thousand times if necessary, but sooner rather than later, the agencies must solve the problem with the lower circuits so that children and their families find it attractive to choose tennis over other sports. If not, this will end up being terrain for only a few in a sport that will be so boring that nobody will be interested. Thiem did not understand anything about the proposal of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal. This is not about giving money randomly, but about taking care of the sport that everyone lives on.

