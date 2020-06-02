Due to the pandemic, companies have resorted to the direct sale of products through social networks.

By Yuval Ben-Itzhak *

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways we are barely understanding.

In many regions of the world, retail stores remain on hiatus, wondering when their large-scale outlets will reopen and how to bring their products closer to their consumers.

Marketing areas discuss all options to keep their audiences and their growing businesses connected.

And while there are options on the table, there is only one that can allow advertisers to link engagement with real business results at this difficult time: social commerce or social commerce.

Social commerce allows brands to sell products directly through social networks.

In today’s business environment, selling through networks is very attractive, since more people spending more time on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, and more people are already getting used to shopping online.

Social commerce differs from social media marketing in that instead of directing users to an online store, brands can offer users the ability to purchase products directly within the social network.

Although the social commerce ecosystem is still very young, it is clear that the leading platforms are transformed to be “commerce-ready”, or ready to sell.

Today 60% of Instagram users say they find new products on that network. Last year the platform launched Instagram Shopping for some brands, providing businesses with a broad showcase for people to discover and explore their products, as well as a link from which purchases can be made.

It won’t be long before those features are available to everyone, meaning brands need to prepare for social commerce now.

The world of retail is made for “social sales”. Retailers already have an e-commerce platform, which means they are already fully digitized.

They have already understood the importance of using social networks to generate awareness or knowledge of their products, attract and connect with their audiences and provide attention to their customers.

All they need to do is build a robust plan to drive the entire customer journey, from product discovery to purchase via social media.

Any brand seeking to move towards social commerce must ensure that they understand their audiences well and know where each of them best connects.

For example, fashion and beauty brands have a very good response on Instagram, where the highly visual nature of the platform makes it the perfect place for users to interact with their content.

For their part, interior decoration brands can find higher engagement on Pinterest.

Once the brand has determined which platform (s) have the most interaction with its audiences, they should start thinking about the type of content that best resonates with them.

Each audience is made up of different types of people and understanding them is crucial when it comes to building a personalized social commerce campaign.

The next step is to create personalized marketing strategies for each platform. Social networks are not “one size fits all” and neither is social commerce.

Once the brands have captured the attention of their customers on the networks, they must ensure that their value offer is attractive and that it is something that the customer can only find on that platform.

Advertisers will obtain the best results through social commerce only if they personalize their campaigns for each platform and for each customer profile.

It is also important to clarify something: as with influencer marketing, brands that do not develop a social commerce strategy will eventually be left behind.

That does not mean that brands should stop investing today in their website or other own channels and concentrate everything on social networks, but they should start working to find a way to marry their own media with reach, engagement and the simple purchase process offered by social networks.

For more than a decade, consumers have used social media to learn about, interact with, and inspire brands and products.

Today, social commerce means that users can discover, connect with the brand and interact to buy a product on the networks, and that the last click takes them to an e-commerce store.

Tomorrow, social networks will also be able to offer consumers a direct shopping experience, without having to leave the platform.

Today, the brands that are succeeding in social commerce are those that understand that participating in two-way communication between the brand and the customer is the correct way to encourage them to make a purchase.

By publishing attractive content, there is a greater probability that the audience interacts with it by giving likes, sharing it and / or leaving comments.

Burberry is an example of a smart brand that uses social media not only to engage its community, but to drive targeted purchases through its e-commerce platform.

By posting attractive photos of their products to Facebook and Instagram, along with a link to where they can be purchased, Burberry uses the networks to guide customers through the funnel or conversion funnel.

The brand not only posts images, but also takes advantage of short (bite-sized) videos to bring its products to life. This is undoubtedly a smart move, as video is a format that generates a high level of interaction.

During crises, advertisers must stop and assess where they are investing their time and resources. The crisis can represent an opportunity to think differently and to change tactics, in order to emerge stronger.

We know that users are buying more than ever through their smartphones. An immense 79% of smartphone users have made a purchase through their cell phone in the last six months.

In addition, today social networks have the necessary tools to manage customer service and community management. So why not take advantage of the scope and infrastructure they already offer?

I would urge marketers who are not yet using social commerce to start considering whether and how it might work for them.

By doing smarter marketing work today, companies safeguard tomorrow’s revenue. In a time when more and more purchases are made online, social commerce or social commerce could be the answer that brands have been looking for.

* The author is CEO of Socialbakers.

