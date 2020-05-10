Pompeo: China covered up the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan

Editor’s Note: Jeffrey D. Sachs is a professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. The opinions expressed in this comment are those of the author. See more opinion pieces at CNNe.com/opinion

. – The big lie of the Trump administration is that China is the cause of America’s problems. The meme has worked for a while, as it plays on the American complacency that, if China succeeds, it must be that they are cheating.

Trump and his right-wing allies recently stepped up this game by claiming that the covid-19 pandemic was the result of accidental contagion in a Chinese laboratory and that the Beijing “cover-up” blocked an effective global response.

According to CNN, the still secret findings of the Five Eyes intelligence agencies (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada) throw cold water on this hypothesis. So does Trump’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

However, last Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated: “There is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.”

Such charges by the Trump administration and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas are reckless and dangerous. They could push the world into conflict in the same way that the Bush administration’s lies about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq pushed the United States. to war in 2003.

Should intelligence agencies and independent scientific analysis bring down the Trump administration’s claims, as now seems likely, they would recall the end of the McCarthy era. Trump is our current Senator Joseph McCarthy, who uses lies and innuendo to scare Americans. McCarthy’s notorious attorney Roy Cohn, who was also a pathological liar, was Trump’s attorney and mentor.

McCarthy knew no limits to his lies and eventually claimed that the U.S. Army he was soft on the communists. The army exposed McCarthy’s lies and, in immortal words, army attorney Joseph Welch ended the legislator’s career. “Until now, Senator, I think I never calculated your cruelty or recklessness … You have done too much. Doesn’t he have a sense of decency? ”

The right-wing charges against China made no sense. First, some American conservatives stated that the coronavirus may have been a Chinese biological weapon, a claim that was quickly shot down by scientists when analyzing the virus. Then they said the virus was accidentally released at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and later covered up. That was also illogical.

The virus had been circulating in Wuhan for weeks and eventually killed thousands of Chinese. In the confusion of the moment, Wuhan organized a major New Year’s event on January 18 that spread the virus. Why would the Chinese authorities do something like this if they knew, and were covering up, the mistake made by a laboratory several weeks before? The real answer is almost certainly still in the dark in the early stages of the war against the new virus.

In fact, neither biology nor chronology supports the history of the laboratory. Biologists point out that Wuhan’s lab did not even have covid-19 under study. The virus is of a type that originates from bats, but this pathogen may have had an intermediate mammalian host, perhaps one that was marketed at the Wuhan Live Animal Market. The same involved in most cases that appeared before January 1, 2020. The Wuhan market closed on January 1 after the initial outbreak. It may also be that the first human cases did not even originate in Wuhan and were brought to the city market by an infected person traveling from western China.

Aside from the theory of the virus’s origin in a laboratory, the Trump administration and conservative media also accuse China of covering up the outbreak more generally for weeks. However, consider the record. Doctors in Wuhan first noticed unusual cases of viral pneumonia in mid-December. Wuhan health officials notified the World Health Organization office in China on December 31. China’s health agency called the US CDC. on January 3. The genome was fully sequenced and published online on January 11, and Wuhan was locked on January 23.

Given the inevitable early confusion about a new disease that has never been seen before, it is a quick timeline. Were there errors? On December 30, Dr. Li Wenliang sent his medical colleagues a warning of a new outbreak that resembled SARS. His brave warning was essentially correct, even when the disease turned out to be new. However, the Wuhan Public Security Bureau forced Dr. Li to sign a statement admitting that he had disturbed public order.

Tragically, Dr. Li succumbed to the disease in February. In March he was exonerated by a national investigation. Furthermore, the Chinese authorities waited until January 20 to definitively declare that the virus was transmitted from human to human. This was also a mistake, a tragic multi-day delay that may have been the result of an incorrect and unrealistic hope that closing Wuhan’s live animal markets would stop the disease, or more general uncertainties. Or the desire not to interrupt the beginning of the Chinese New Year.

But instead of acknowledging the swift overall timeline that culminated in Wuhan’s isolation on January 23, Trump has played the facts fast and badly when it comes to Beijing’s responsibility. A feature of Trump’s attacks on China. For example, the administration has repeatedly claimed that Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies are direct threats to US security, without providing any direct evidence. That is why the country’s closest allies, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, have taken a different direction, and continue to do business with Huawei and cooperate more generally with China.

The end result of the epidemic and Trump’s sad failure is this. On December 31, 2019, China notified the WHO. On January 23, China closed Wuhan. On January 30, the WHO declared a global public health emergency.

As of January 30, there was still not a single death of covid-19 in the U.S. The first is believed to have occurred on February 6.

There are now more than 71,000 deaths in the U.S.

There were many warnings, Messrs. Trump and Pompeo. Until now, Americans have not fully evaluated their recklessness. You have done too much. Are you not ashamed?

