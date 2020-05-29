Credit: ELVIS BARUKCIC / . via .

The opinions expressed here are his.

(CNN Spanish) – Many fear that social distancing lashes out against the centers where we traditionally find ourselves.

That those two meters or meter and a half of distance, that we have to respect so as not to get covid-19, affect those spaces.

I mean cinemas, theaters, sports stadiums. Or simply to restaurants and nightclubs. Social distancing makes them unaffordable.

However, I don’t think they will go away. People need the shows. We are part of a western tradition and for more than 2,500 years we have come together to enjoy theater, music, sports shows and food.

That will continue to happen. In a few months, everything will work as before the covid-19. And in a couple of years, this will be forgotten.

In Miami, where I live – a bilingual and multicultural city – there are at least eight theaters in Spanish. Even, the successful “Miami International Hispanic Theater Festival” is held, which has already been held for more than 30 editions.

Those rooms have joined together in an association called Hispanic Theaters and Producers Association (Histepa) to fight together against the adversity of the virus.

If there is an expression difficult to believe, it is the one that ensures that the theater is in crisis. It is true that this has been said over and over again since time immemorial, but the sector always manages to get ahead.

My impression is that Histepa will break through. With people who care, the show will continue.

