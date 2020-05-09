Protesters protest from their cars for orders to stay home to be lifted and the Virginia state economy reopened on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer / .)

Editor’s Note: Pedro Brieger is an Argentine journalist and sociologist, author of several books on international issues and collaborator in publications from different countries. He is a professor of sociology at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). Director of NODAL, a portal dedicated exclusively to news from Latin America and the Caribbean. He is currently a TV columnist for the Argentine channel C5N and on the program “En la Frontera” on PúblicoTV (Spain) and on radio programs for the Argentine radio stations Radio10, La Red, La Tribu and LT9-Santa Fé. Throughout his career Brieger won important awards for his informative work on Argentine radio and television.

(CNN Spanish) – Do we have the right to do anything in a society?

This question becomes more relevant at exceptional times and, without a doubt, a pandemic is. Voices have been raised in several countries against government orders to maintain physical distance, arguing that a government cannot “curtail” individual liberties.

Since human beings grouped together, there have been rules and regulations that have changed from region to region and over time. But no society contemplates the possibility of unlimited individual “freedom”.

This, which would seem obvious, is being challenged by various groups in the face of the pandemic, mainly in the United States. There, this speech is based on the legal argument of the first and second amendments to the Constitution that guarantee freedom of expression and the right to bear arms, respectively.

With the flag of “freedom” and against what they call the power of a government or the omnipresent State, many people decide to challenge the constituted powers.

Taken to the extreme, it could be said that those who oppose the dictates of governments on the conduct to face the pandemic, want to have the right to infect and be infected without the State being able to prevent it.

This, which may sound crazy, has a real and practical correlation with the groups called “anti-vaccines” – who oppose compulsory vaccinations to avoid massive infections – and who took to the streets demanding freedom of movement without restrictions. In Argentina, various referents of the so-called conservative or “libertarian” thinking even called to violate the orders of social distancing issued by the government with the argument that it is necessary to “reactivate the economy”.

These visions are based on the fact that human beings would be destined to a permanent fight among themselves, naturalizing the motto “save yourself who can”. In reality, what the pandemic reflects is that the real struggle that is emerging is the one that exists between selfishness and solidarity.

.