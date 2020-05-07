Editor’s Note: Kent Sepkowitz is a CNN medical analyst and physician and infection control expert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The opinions expressed in this comment are the author’s own. See more opinion at CNNe.com/opinion.

. – This Sunday, the covid-19 pandemic, which has already crushed several celebrations and festivities such as Mardi Gras, Saint Patrick, Easter and Ramadan; it will run over another. And not just any holiday, but the one that for many, including myself, is the most important of all: Mother’s Day.

Even for the most enthusiastic of social distancing, the need to get together, cut some corners, bend the rules and not the curve, to try to circumvent the current rules of engagement, will be intense. I mean, if the weather is nice, we could just sit outside two meters away and say hi, right? And the gifts, we could put them in a room for three days and …

But let’s be smart and confident about it. To help organize what’s to come, here are some tips for planning.

Virtual or in person?

Families who live far from mothers or grandmothers are the only ones with a simple option: call or make a video call.

But what if you usually get ready and go see Mom? Or wait for mom to visit them? Or meet in a restaurant? What should you do?

As difficult as it can be, the answer is simple. Do not do it.

Travel and uncertainty will make not only the day itself unsettling, but for the next two weeks every sneeze, cough, and every pain experienced by anyone causes panic and regret. The visit is simply not worth the risk, however small, of exposing mom to the virus that causes covid-19.

Plus, they gave us Zoom and a two-month lead to learn how to use it, precisely because we knew Mother’s Day was coming up, right? Okay, the fun quickly faded and we know what everyone’s walls and shelves are like, and the discussions about walls and shelving are already outdated.

In fact, Zoom and its competitors have become a difficult task, starting with the fighting and technical chaos at the beginning and ending with the understanding that no one really knows when or how to drop the call without sounding rude.

But this is for mom. And with the mother of all at the center of the call, the Zoomers circle will quickly line up and resume where they were the last time the family reunited, with grudges, disagreements, misunderstandings, and, a new special feature, private chats for to complain. We present the first virtual Festivus in the United States, which will be wonderful.

What about the food?

The busiest day for restaurants is not Christmas or Valentine’s Day, but Mother’s Day.

For a long shot. Coexistence, however, depends on proximity, right? How do we make it festive if we see 13-inch screens from kilometers away?

This one is easy: Order big meals for Mom and you and your siblings and the entire extended family. Parents love to watch their children and grandchildren eat. I know this both as a child and as a current father. The joy of watching a loved one pack a good meal, even on video, is so much better than consuming the food yourself. Also, the food adds easy topics to consider during electronic chat.

And what about grandma?

This is the only truly difficult question. There will be an opportunity to talk to mom tomorrow. And tomorrow. And tomorrow. Go ahead, keep going at this paltry pace. She will understand.

But what about an elderly mother or grandmother who lives alone or in a geriatric center? The United States has 1,600 nursing homes serving 1.3 million residents, and about 70% of residents are women. This is because women live four or five years longer than men in almost all societies, creating the imbalance.

And as has been well documented in recent weeks, nursing homes, along with prisons and meatpacking factories, are currently the hot spots of covid-19 transmission. At least 1 in 10 nursing homes has a case (which generally means more than one case). Recent calculations put the number of covid-19 deaths in nursing homes at 17,000, a number that is sure to increase.

Unfortunately it gets worse: When France started including nursing home deaths in its tally, the number of deaths doubled. In New Jersey, the governor recently announced that about half of the deaths across the state were related to nursing homes, a situation that has now made employees fearful of getting sick and has prevented loved ones from visiting them. And in the United States, enforcement of protection standards has relaxed, not tightened, despite the tragedy.

When the story of the Covid-19 pandemic is finally written, cruel contempt for the elderly will stand out as a shocking example of inhumanity. The Federal Government has made no concerted attempt to address the problem beyond guidance to drastically restrict visitors and recommend supplies that are rarely available.

Although facilities generally do not allow visits, a simple solution to visitor restrictions, such as establishing rapid test stations at these facilities and providing all appropriate masks and gloves, has not even been carried out on a national scale.

In fact, testing of residents and staff and reporting the results to the public, particularly families, have been done randomly, if at all.

So for a Mother’s Day gift this year, in addition to the scarf or photo frame or homemade greeting card, consider making noise. Call someone, a president, a senator, a governor, a mayor, a hapless member of the Cabinet, each and every one, to convey a strong message: the cruel and unusual punishment of the elderly, who raised us, loved us and protected us our whole life simply cannot continue.

