Editor’s Note: Yaneer Bar-Yam is the founding president of the Complex Systems Institute of New England, where he is an expert in pandemics and other systems. He is also an advisor to the WHO Global Outbreak Response and Alert Network for the eradication of Ebola. He spearheads the effort of more than 4,000 volunteers working to stop the covid-19 outbreak at endcoronavirus.org. Follow him on Twitter @yaneerbaryam. The opinions expressed in this comment are the author’s own.

. – Many governors are reopening their states as part of the White House effort to revive the country’s economy. But as a pandemic expert who has worked with diseases like covid-19 for almost 15 years, my message to Americans is simple: save yourself, your families, and your communities by staying home and ignoring the “absurd” policies. from its governor.

Citizens must know that the reopening of states is highly unlikely to restore economic well-being. In fact, the premature reopening of society would likely cause an escalation of the disease and lead to prolonged financial difficulties. Every public interaction will jeopardize our health, causing illness and death and an additional burden on our health system. Other countries may prohibit their citizens from visiting the U.S. and Americans could be excluded from much of the world. Even trading can be seen as an unacceptable risk.

But based on the research I’ve done, I think if we take a more aggressive approach now and keep neighborhoods and cities closed, we can defeat covid-19 in four to six weeks. This would allow currently infected people, and anyone who has infected, to recover or seek medical treatment.

More than a dozen countries have smoothed the curve and substantially reduced new daily infections by ensuring strong blockades, masks for all, strong travel restrictions and isolation for infected people who are far from home. Countries that have not imposed sufficiently strict measures, such as the US they continue to fight to contain infection rates.

But even within the US, some local and state governments are doing the right thing and are succeeding. New York City and Louisiana now account for between a quarter and a third of the daily cases they recorded at their peaks. Every community, large or small, that implements strong measures will see the same success. But we need a strong commitment to do what is needed quickly and decisively at the individual, family and community levels.

In March I called the United States enforce a strict five-week national closure with internal and external travel restrictions to drop to nearly zero infections. While action was taken in many parts of the country, it was too little and too late.

Now, I and many others are issuing another warning: the decisions of some US governors. to prematurely relax social distancing is a disastrous mistake and citizens must ignore them. Our research, and common sense, show that lifting social restrictions will lead to an explosion of covid-19 cases and cause countless more deaths. The correct way to relax restrictions is to start with parts of a state that are free of covid-19 for 14 days and that essential trips to those parts of the state with 14-day quarantines are only allowed for arriving travelers.

Why supporting the reopening will lead to a catastrophe?

First, we must understand that the coronavirus is very deadly. Those who claim that the death rate is exaggerated are completely wrong and minimize the emergency. While estimates of the death rate have varied, recent data from China, the United Kingdom, and France, reflecting deaths outside of hospitals, including nursing homes, place the overall covid-19 death rate at about 6.8%, according to the analysis we did at endcoronavirus.org, using data from Johns Hopkins University.

Second, almost all reopened states, from California to Pennsylvania, currently have a critical cluster of new cases of contagion and could see new outbreaks in the coming days and weeks.

Third, without extreme preventive measures, we have seen how coronavirus infections double every two or three days at certain points in different areas, equivalent to an increase of approximately ten times per week. That means that a state with 1,000 new cases could have more than 100,000 in two weeks, if social distancing is relaxed.

States like Texas have announced precautions to mitigate the damage of the reopening with measures like limiting the operation of restaurants and shopping malls to 25% or 50% of capacity, depending on the number of cases in their areas. But we know from studying this disease for months, that communities need more aggressive measures to stop the exponential spread of covid-19.

We prevented contagion from being much worse by implementing protective measures across the United States. We expand the ability to test. We increase the capacity of our hospitals to serve critically ill patients. But this “flattening of the curve” is not enough. If we relax protection measures now, all the progress we have made will fade and we will suffer a huge setback. We need to push even more to win.

My appeal to all who live in states that are reopening is simple: acknowledge that your leaders have made a terrible decision. Don’t be fooled because it’s safe to go back to work, go to the barbershop, or grab a meal at a restaurant. Protect yourself, your family and your community. Choosing to protect those you love is a heroic act.

Instead of venturing for pleasure or work, be a protection volunteer, taking every precaution if you have to go out. Work with local community organizations to make sure your neighbors have access to homemade cloth masks. Help arrange transportation to test sites for anyone who shows symptoms. Work with leaders in your community to identify locations, such as hotels or dormitories, where infected people can isolate themselves so they don’t infect family members and roommates. Partner with local health authorities to organize monitoring teams to go door to door, safely, identifying neighbors with symptoms who need space to isolate themselves and support.

Instead of opening now, local business leaders can find ways to support their communities to prevent transmission and protect themselves. Your actions will be taken into account when the community can safely open soon.

I have great hope that people across our country will choose the heroic path. We can crush the coronavirus. As too many government leaders fail us, I ask all Americans to lead the way.

